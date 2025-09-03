Cool it FC crowned Anthony Wolfe Sweet 16 champs

COOL IT FC were crowned champions of the Anthony Wolfe Sweet 16 Football League 2025/2026 tournament as a hat-trick from Keron Cummings was too much for Dream Team at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground, on August 30.

The prolific Cummings, along with one goal from Dorion Robinson, led Cool It to a commanding 4-0 victory.

The third-place playoff had more drama as it was decided on penalties.

After regulation time, the match between Manzan Challengers Rebirth and Coca Allstars ended 2-2.

Mitchell Valentine netted a brace for Coca Allstars and finding the target for Manzan were Keon Boney and Kevon Cornwall.

In the shootout, Coca prevailed with a 4-3 win to end the competition on a positive note.

Honour roll:

MVP: Keon Boney

Most goals: Kevon Cornwall

Best defender: Ronaldo Hernandez

First hat-trick: Joshua Alexander

Best goalkeeper: Thane Devenish

Best young Under-20 player: Mikai Boney

Best striker: Mitchell Valentine

Best midfielder: Keshaun Diaz

Best coach: Sherwin Joseph