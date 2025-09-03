Changing alignments

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: Venezuela’s alignment with Russia and Iran signals a geopolitical shift, positioning Caracas more closely with countries that challenge US influence in the region.

By joining BRICS – comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – Venezuela is aiming to strengthen its economic and diplomatic ties with emerging global powers, seeking alternatives to Western-led institutions.

This strategic move can potentially bolster Venezuela’s resilience against Western sanctions and economic pressures, while also increasing its influence on the international stage.

The US, particularly figures like Senator Marco Rubio, strongly oppose the current regime’s authoritarian approach and continue to advocate for increased pressure on the regime to restore democratic governance.

These developments highlight a shifting global alignment where larger powers are choosing sides while the US remains committed to promoting democracy and regional stability.

The evolving situation demands careful diplomatic strategy to balance regional interests, protect sovereignty, and uphold international norms amid these complex geopolitical shifts.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings