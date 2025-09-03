BLCA parking horrors

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my disappointment with the traffic and parking arrangements at the CPL game on August 30 at the BLCA (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) in Tarouba.

I arrived at the venue around 5 pm after spending two hours in horrible traffic, only to be told by police officers that the car park was full and that no further entry would be allowed. I was forced to park much higher up the main road and then walk for over half an hour to get to the venue.

What was especially frustrating is that I observed certain vehicles being allowed through despite the claim that the car park was full. To my surprise, once inside, I noticed many empty parking spaces that could have been used.

Additionally, there was no shuttle service available, which made the situation even more inconvenient not only for myself but for many other cricket fans.

This experience left me very dissatisfied, and I am honestly reconsidering whether I will attend future CPL games at this venue.

I hope that moving forward, better traffic management, fairer access to parking, and adequate shuttle services can be put in place so that all patrons can enjoy the event without unnecessary stress.

RYAN REEDHI

Cricket fan