AS Bryden and Sons buys 50% stake in Armstrong Agencies

AS Bryden Holdings Ltd CEO Richard Pandohie. -

LOCAL distribution company AS Bryden Holdings Ltd (ASBH) has announced that it purchased a 50 per cent stake in Armstrong Agencies Ltd (AAL), a distributor based in Barbados.

AS Bryden made the announcement in a media release posted on the TT Stock Exchange (TTSE)’s website on September 1.

The transaction, the media release said, was carried out through ASBH’s subsidiary in Barbados, Retail Acquisition Company Ltd (RACL).

The transaction would see RACL injecting additional capital into AAL to support growth as well as purchasing shares from existing shareholders.

The release said AAL’s current leadership and operations team will remain in place to ensure that business continues smoothly and there is a transition without disruption.

The acquired business will fall under the purview of Rakeesh Bernard, who serves as the CEO of the Barbados Business Unit for The Brydens Group.

"This investment marks a significant milestone in our strategic vision for regional expansion," said ASBH CEO Richard Pandohie.

"Armstrong Agencies is a highly respected company with a deep-rooted presence in the Barbadian market.

"This partnership strengthens our portfolio and allows us to build upon our shared values and commitment to delivering quality products and services to the Caribbean."

AAL CEO Christopher Lambert expressed excitement over the new partnership.

"(ASBH’s) history of success and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our own," he said. "This collaboration ensures the continuity of our legacy while providing the resources and expertise needed to achieve new levels of growth and innovation."

ASBH announced it is now publicly listed on the TT Stock Exchange after 100 years operating as a private company.

A Newsday report in August said the listing comprises of about $1.5 billion in ordinary shares on the first-tier market with 30 million Class A preference shares listed on the USD equity market.

This is the company’s second regional listing after being listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in 2023.