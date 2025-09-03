5 cars stolen in 24 hrs

FIVE vehicles were reported stolen across various police districts in Trinidad within a 24-hour period, according to reports.

In the Morvant Police District, a 42-year-old woman of Ramier Street, Morvant, told police she parked and secured her blue Hyundai Elantra, registration number PDN 6372, outside her home around 3.30 pm on September 1.

The victim said she locked all doors before leaving. When she returned at 5.30 am the next day, her car was missing. She reported the theft to the Morvant Police Station around 6.30 am.

Officers canvassed the area for CCTV footage.

In the San Juan Police District, a 24-year-old man of Bagatelle Road reported a red Nissan B14, registration number PBK 448, valued at $15,000, stolen. He parked the car on Real Street, San Juan, near Pieos Bakery, around midnight on September 2.

The car, he said, belonged to his friend. The victim also told police he secured all doors and windows before going to bed. He discovered the car missing when he awoke around 9 am.

Police visited the scene and checked for CCTV footage in and around surrounding areas.

In Chaguanas, a 26-year-old chef from Endeavour reported his silver Toyota Hybrid Fielder, valued at $90,000, stolen from his open driveway.

He told police he parked the car around 1 am on September 2 and found it missing around noon the same day. The vehicle was not equipped with a GPS or alarm system.

Meanwhile, in the Arouca Police District, a 55-year-old man of Bon Air Gardens told police he parked his silver-grey Nissan AD Y12 wagon, registration PDU 2278, outside his home around 10 pm on September 1.

When he awoke at 4.30 am the following morning, the vehicle was gone. He valued his car at $40,000. It was not fitted with a GPS tracking system.

In the La Brea Police District, a 61-year-old retiree of Sobo Village reported her white Nissan Y12 wagon, registration PDY 30, valued at $120,000, stolen from an open area opposite her home.

She told police she parked and secured the vehicle around 12.30 pm on September 1 and went indoors. Around 1:50 am on September 2, she checked and realised the car was missing.

The vehicle was fitted with a GPS system. Officers searched several locations, including Griffith Avenue, Chin Fong Alley, Vance River, Techier, and Tank Farm Road in the La Brea and Guapo districts, where the GPS last pinged, but it could not be found.

Investigations into all five thefts are ongoing.