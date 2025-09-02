Walcott, Richards lead Trinidad and Tobago team for World Athletics Champs

Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Jereem 'The Dream' Richards wins the 200m dash during the 2025 NGC/NAAATT Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, on August 3, 2025, in Port of Spain. - Daniel Prentice

JAVELIN ace Keshorn Walcott and speedster Jereem “The Dream” Richards headline a four-member Trinidad and Tobago athletics contingent for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21.

Two-time Olympic medallist Walcott and 2022 World Indoor 400m gold medallist Richards are joined by Paris Olympic women’s 100-metre semi-finalist Leah Bertrand and Tokyo Olympic women’s long jump finalist Tyra Gittens-Spotsville.

The four athletes will be accompanied by team officials Keston Bellman (coach), Eric Claus (coach), Dexter Voisin (manager) and Alban Merepeza (medical).

Each athlete will compete in their respective disciplines while Bertrand vies for honours in the 100m and 200m events.

The team departs on September 6 and returns on September 22.