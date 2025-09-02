Trinidad and Tobago name 26-man squad for Fifa World Cup qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago senior men's head coach Dwight Yorke. - Newsday File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago men's senior football team coach Dwight Yorke has named his final 26-man squad for the team's two Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Curacao and Jamaica.

TT will play Curacao in Group B at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on September 5, before travelling to Jamaica to face the Reggae Boyz on September 9.

Bermuda are the other team in Group B. The team topping the group will qualify automatically for the World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

TT squad: Marvin Phillip, Darnell Hospedales, Kobi Henry, Rio Cardines, Josiah Trimmingham, Andre Raymond, Steffen Yeates, Daniel Philips, Nathaniel James, Kevin Molino, Levi Garcia, Ryan Telfer, Tyrese Spicer, Wayne Frederick II, Dante Sealy, Justin Garcia, Andre Rampersad, Justin Obikwu, Real Gill, Jabari St Hillaire, Denzil Smith, Noah Powder, Kaile Auvray, Kaihim Thomas, Isaiah Garcia, Jerrin Jackie.