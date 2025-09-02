TKR end CPL home leg with top-of-the-table clash vs Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate a wicket against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on September 1, during their Caribbean Premier League T20 match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - LIncoln Holder

FOUR-TIME Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) complete their home fixtures against defending champions St Lucia Kings in a top-of-the-table clash at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 7 pm.

TKR are brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after they became the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs courtesy of a 12-run victory over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 1.

The Nicholas Pooran-captained squad has won six of their seven matches so far, with the only loss coming from their second contest against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

TKR currently lead the six-team standings on 12 points with a net run rate of +0.748 while 2024 winner Kings are in a close second on ten points, with an also credible 0.628 NRR.

However, Kings have won only four of their seven matches played, but can surprise the Trinidad and Tobago franchise in their final home match, having recorded three wins in their last three matches.

A win for TKR would bolster their chances of maintaining pole position as the tournament heads to Kensington Oval in Barbados, then to Providence Stadium in Guyana for the final leg of matches.

Both franchises have already met in Gros Islet, with TKR claiming victory by 18 runs. There, they successfully defended 183/7 by restricting St Lucia Kings to 165/6.

TKR’s batting has been phenomenal since the tourney bowled off, with top order batsmen Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Pooran and Kieron Pollard among others going the distance to ensure a positive result.

Their bowling has also been a game-changer with the likes of Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Terrance Hinds and Andre Russell all pulling their weight to affirm victory.

Kings, though, seem to have found their form after a shaky start to the competition. Tim Seifert, Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste and Roston Chase have been doing most of the work with the bat at the top, while Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Chase, Keon Gaston and Oshane Thomas are getting sharper with the ball as the tournament progresses.

Additionally, TKR have won all their home matches so far this season and would be aiming to complete a perfect home record when they face up against the defending champs.

With TKR at the top and Kings in second, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (seven pts), Guyana Amazon Warriors (four pts), Patriots (four pts) and Barbados Royals (one pt) complete the table.

After TKR’s final home match, the tourney resumes in Barbados on September 4 with home franchise Royals up against the Amazon Warriors.