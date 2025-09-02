Taxi driver thrown out of car on highway

A 61-year-old taxi driver was abducted and robbed by two men on August 31 before being pushed out of his car along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Arouca.

Around 11.30 pm the victim was sitting in his beige-coloured Chevy Optra on Albert Street, Arouca when two men approached him.

One of the men had a gun and announced a robbery before ordering him to get out the car and lie on the ground while threatening him.

The man got out and the other suspect forced him into the back seat of the car while the gunman got into the driver seat and sped off.

The gunman drove to the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and as they neared the Prisons Sport Club, the suspect in the back seat opened the door and threw the victim out of the car.

The men then continued driving along the highway and escaped.

Meanwhile, police are searching for a car which was stolen when a man left it at his friend’s house in San Juan.

The owner, a 49-year-old Chaguanas man, parked his dark green coloured Nissan B12 around 1 pm on August 28 on the western side of Moreau Road, San Juan, approximately two houses away from his friend’s house.

He locked all the doors and windows, gave his friend the keys to the car and gave her certain instructions before leaving.

Around 2 am on August 31, his friend called him and said she checked for the car around 1 am on and saw it was missing.

She told him she last saw his car around 5 pm on August 30.

Police visited the scene made, interviewed several people canvassed the area for CCTV cameras.

PC O’Connor of the San Juan Police Station is leading enquiries into the search for the car valued at $28,000.