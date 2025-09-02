Taking Tobago's history out of the clouds

Tashia Burris, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation. - File photo

THE EDITOR: In an apparently automatic and ill-thought-out response to a query about the inexplicably hyped Banyan tapes (recently emigrated to the Bajan high bidders), the current Secretary for Tourism and (also inexplicably for) Antiquities in the Tobago House of Assembly revealed that her division "is working on a digital archive meant to preserve Tobago's history."

Interviewed at the Carifesta XV in Barbados, she said, and was presumably sincere, "We have tonnes of footage, we have old VHS tapes, we have CDs, we have people who have recorded history in their houses. We still have a lot of our knowledge bearers alive that were able to record the stories live and to be able to preserve them in a database and a cloud setup that is designed for storage of those kinds of replicas of our history. And for me, that is critical because if we don't do that, we're going to lose that. We're going to lose that history."

The author of those comments should not be responsible for antiquities and possibly not for tourism, either. Suggesting that a "database and a cloud setup" will somehow save Tobago's history causes cringing, yes, but more so when blithely stated in Barbados, a West Indian island whose respect for its past, its history and its heritage is serious, informed and integral to society.

In Tobago, however, history – pre-Columbian or colonial – attracts scant attention. Yet, and this is poignant and disturbing, visiting historians describe Tobago as an unopened, neglected treasure chest of physical historic and pre-Columbian ruins.

A windmill built of bricks cut from coral limestone 245 years ago by enslaved people was used in Riseland to pump water for the estate. In exquisite condition, lacking only its wooden and iron components, this windmill was a physical manifestation of the brutal mistreatment of people for the purpose of sweetening European tea and building lavish mansions in London and Bristol for the absent owners. Two years ago it was smashed to pieces and rubble. The owner did nothing wrong. No legal protection is afforded Tobago's physical ruins. No one will ever stand near that windmill and benefit from some quiet moments contemplating everything material and social that it represented.

Ms Burris makes no comments about these ruins invaluable to both the people of Tobago and to visitors. That would be tourists.

Three years ago the Secretary for Infrastructure was informed that road surfacing material was being stockpiled on the site of the incomparable 260-year-old aqueduct at Les Coteaux. No response was made to this revelation of destruction.

The sites of the ruins which depict physically the era of sugar and slavery in Tobago are well-known and recorded. Immediate action can be taken to preserve them and make them available in a respectful and a transforming way to all the people of Tobago and of the world who wish to be enriched by knowledge of the part Tobago played in Dr Eric Williams' perfectly named phenomenon ­– Capitalism and Slavery.

Perhaps a Bajan will apply for the job.

A BLADE

via e-mail