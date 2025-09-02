SRPs not the only solution for school violence

Deryck Richardson, president of the Estate Police Association. - File photo

DERYCK RICHARDSON

The planned deployment of special reserve police (SRP) officers across 80 high-risk schools raises several important questions that warrant public attention. For the benefit of the public, we aim to highlight key considerations and share information that has not been widely discussed.

We acknowledge that schools must be safe havens for our children and all users of these facilities. They should remain zones of peace. Unfortunately, the social challenges our nation faces, particularly concerning crime and criminality, have also permeated the school system. There are indeed gangs within schools, often linked to those in their surrounding communities. Drug activity is present not only in high-risk schools but also in so-called “prestige” schools. Disturbingly, videos depicting fights among students are frequently circulated on social media, a trend that is deeply concerning.

Having established the reality of school-based violence, we must now evaluate the measures in place and what further action is required to address this pressing issue. Responsibility for schools ultimately rests with the principal, under whose jurisdiction fall the school security and safety officers, deans of discipline, and estate police officers. It is important for the public to be aware that, under current legislation, a child cannot be searched without their consent or that of their parents. However, bookbags and lockers may be searched without the child’s permission — these functions are designated to deans or school safety and security officers, not estate police or general security officers.

Children cannot be handcuffed, nor can they be transported to a police station by any officer in uniform using a marked police vehicle. There are specific stations designated for such procedures, which must be adhered to.

So, what is the role of the estate police officer? As officers operating below the rank of corporal, we possess the power of arrest under Clause 14 of the Supplemental Police Act, Section 15:02. However, any action taken by an estate police officer must align with the laws governing children. Special reserve police officers, and the school safety and security officers who are precepted under the Supplemental Police Act Ch 15:02 similarly, have the same powers and are bound by the same legal provisions. In reality we will have three entities within the school system with the exact powers.

This raises the question: Why station uniformed police officers in schools that are already stigmatised? It has been mentioned that the uniform of the TTPS will serve as a deterrent but such a move risks further stigmatising and over-policing these institutions. While there are examples in other jurisdictions — such as Canada, the US, and the UK — where police officers operate within schools, their roles tend to focus on community policing rather than militarisation. In the past, community police officers visited schools, delivered educational talks, and led outreach programmes in the communities where students live — areas that are often the root of the problems seen in schools. Given that much of the violence involving students occurs off school premises, particularly after dismissal, an increase in community police patrols would be a more effective and proactive approach.

The association has previously advocated for the use of non-lethal tools to assist estate police, school safety and security officers in intervening when fights occur on school grounds. We do not support the use of firearms in schools under any circumstance. We have also been vocal about the poor state of physical security infrastructure in schools — including inadequate fencing, poor lighting, and the lack of proper communication devices. These deficiencies must be addressed immediately as they contribute significantly to criminal activity in schools and hinder the ability of estate police to fulfill their mandate of protecting these spaces and their users.

It is reported that the incoming SRP officers have received specialised training from the TTPS. It would be far more logical and effective to extend similar training to estate police and school safety and security officers who are already embedded in the school system. We all operate within this environment, and it is critical that clear roles, responsibilities, and authorities are established and properly communicated; otherwise, this initiative risks failing as so many before it have.

Finally, the question remains: What is the long-term strategy to address school violence and criminality? This issue cannot be resolved simply by placing SRP officers in schools, nor should this initiative serve as a mere public relations gesture. The association has written to the Minister of Education, Mr Dowlath, recommending that a meeting be convened with all relevant stakeholders — including parent-teacher associations, principals, TTUTA, the Estate Police Association, the TTPS, NMTS, and other security companies operating in schools — to develop a comprehensive and sustainable approach.

Deryck Richardson is president of the Estate Police Association.