'Smiling Assasin' makes TTFA $hine, new Sunshine Snacks sponsorship signed

TT Football Association vice president Colin Murray, second from right, signs a deal with Sunshine Snacks as Sunshine Snacks marketing manager Nadina Camps, left, Sunshine Snacks general manager Kathryn Inniss look on alongside TT men's football head coach Dwight Yorke, at The Brix Hotel, Cascade, September 2. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

TT Football Association (TTFA) vice president Colin Murray has praised head coach Dwight Yorke's marketability as the association signed another major sponsorship agreement.

On September 2, TTFA unveiled an agreement with Sunshine Snacks as the senior men’s team bids to qualify for their second-ever Fifa World Cup appearance.

The deal, signed at the Brix Hotel in Cascade, spans three matches in the team’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign, beginning September 5 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

This is the second major sponsorship agreement the TTFA has signed in the past six months after the National Gas Company came on board with a $3 million sponsorship in March. The government is also a major contributor to the 2026 campaign.

The association is also expected to sign a sponsorship agreement with Stag on September 3.

Other current sponsors, according to TTFA’s website, include Blue Waters, Khan’s Poultry and Meats, Lollabee Entertainment, Deloitte, Capelli Sport and Miscellaneous Marketing.

Sunshine Snacks marketing manager Nadina Camps-Campins said her company was pleased to support the national team in its World Cup journey, adding that "Caribbean companies should stand with Caribbean dreams."

She said the brand was synonymous with families and fun and TT football is no different.

"From Sunshine Snacks to the football family, we say this together: it's our time to shine."

Speaking exclusively with Newsday after the signing, Murray was asked about the increased number of sponsors and marketing hype around the men’s team and their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The team has hosted a number of meet and greets around the country where fans get an opportunity to interact with players, get autographs and buy merchandise.

The qualifiers have also been heavily marketed on billboards, traditional media and social media.

Murray said the current administration is trying to do things to encourage public and corporate support.

“We have engaged the team, we've engaged the fans. We are certainly trying to do things different to the past.

“One of our goals was to really change the image of the TTFA to one of integrity, honesty, openness, and I think that has paid off, (with) some dividends.”

He believes the trust being placed in TTFA by corporate sponsors will also have a ripple effect.

“Once the corporate world sees sponsors coming in and there's a trust and belief in the TTFA, I think it's going to rub off on society as a whole.”

Murray said while the TTFA still has financial hurdles to overcome, these agreements make it easier for everyone, including the players who can now focus on getting TT to another World Cup.

“It's very important to ensure that the players are happy in terms of getting paid for their services.

“So there is a very positive change, and I think that's sort of lending itself into the team as well.”

Noting the contribution of head coach Dwight Yorke, Murray said he has brought a disciplined approach and belief to the team.

“Dwight has made a tremendous difference, because Dwight is a legend. He's been there, done that and I think the players appreciate that.

“The players can look at him and say, ‘This man is numero uno.’ So there's a belief and a lot of good, positive things happening.”

He said the former Manchester United superstar, dubbed "The Smiling Assassin," brings many intangible things to the team including increased marketability.

Murray said that undoubtedly contributed to his appointment as head coach.

“It played a part because as you would understand there were quite a number of applicants when we advertised the post.

“But Dwight has that aura, that appeal.

“When it comes to football and management and coaching, what we saw with him as a player – it's the same with him as a coach.”

Speaking at the signing, Yorke pointed out the long-standing relationship Sunshine Snacks has had with football and the role the brand played in his development.

“Sunshine Snacks was an integral part of my upbringing. Not just the product, but they used to invest in under-12 and under-14 and North versus South, East and West competitions. It’s been a long time coming.”

Yorke thanked the brand for its support adding, “This is a critical stage for us and having your support means a hell of a lot not just to me but to the players.”

He said he hoped the relationship could extend beyond just the qualifying campaign.

“We want to take this further… because having such an iconic brand does bring a certain personality and status to our football which we need in this part of the world, in this country.”

TT’s next qualifying match is against Curacao on September 5, at 8 pm, and Murray said he expects a sold-out match.

He warned fans should get their tickets from legitimate sellers soon, otherwise, they risk having to haggle with scalpers.

He also called on them to be vocal with their support at the game.

“Be the 12th man. I think that is going to be very crucial that the 20,000 people in the stadium are rooting for the red, white and black. Once we get that, I think we're good to go.”