Siblings charged with manslaughter

- File photo

Two siblings from Warrenville in Cunupia are expected to face a master in the High Court on September 2 in connection with the death of a 65-year-old woman, which stemmed from a fracas that left two others wounded.

Labourers Jessie Boodoo, 31, and his brother Kevin Boodoo, 35, both of Eckles Street, were charged with the manslaughter of Susan Madreno St Louis.

The two were also charged with wounding her son, a prison officer, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The older brother was also charged with wounding another man.

They accused men are expected to appear in the North Court C.

WPC Valdez of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, laid the charges after receiving instructions from the acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Jagal, on August 31.

Supt Persad, together with ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan, led the investigations.

The charges stemmed from a fracas on August 16, near a doubles stand along the Southern Main Road in Warrenville, where St Louis and her relatives had gone to buy doubles.

An argument broke out and escalated into a fight during which the two relatives were stabbed.

One of the wounded men, using his licensed gun, fired at the attackers, accidentally hitting St Louis, and she later died at the hospital.