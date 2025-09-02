Pooran thanks Trinbago Knight Riders fans for resounding support

Trinbago Knight Riders' captain Nicholas Pooran (L) and Kieron Pollard touch gloves during the Caribbean Premier League T20 match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on Septmeber 1, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

DAVID SCARLETT

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) captain, Nicholas Pooran, was grateful to the fans for guiding them to victory in a difficult battle against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 1.

On an Independence Day observed public holiday, local and foreign fans packed the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba and endured rain and sweltering sun to see their team win at home yet again.

TKR batted first and set a target of 179 runs where Patriots needed 180 runs to win. It seemed like the away side were on course to reach the set target, but some late tactical changes, and the unwavering home support, ensured that TKR wrapped up victory and qualification to the playoffs as Patriots only managed 167 runs after 20 overs.

In his post-match interview, Pooran thanked God and the fans for guiding TKR to victory on a hot, sunny holiday.

“First of all, all praise and thanks to Jesus. (The fans’ support) We can’t ask for anything better. This (win) is for them. They came out even though the sun was very hot; they have been supporting us from the first game. I really appreciate them and we’re happy we can come here, put some smiles on their faces and let them enjoy this Independence holiday much more.”

Speaking on the match itself, Pooran said his team foresaw the outcome of the conditions and prepared to deal with the difficulties that it would have brought.

“What is pleasing to me is that we understood the conditions and what was going to happen. We felt like we lost the toss and we had to assess the conditions on a wicket with some moisture. Everything we spoke about happened.”

He praised the team’s bowling performance, which stifled the Patriots' batting. “The most important thing for me today was that we understood that the Powerplay was going to be tough, especially defending 180.

“The bowlers tried to eliminate (Andre) Fletcher and (Evin) Lewis as quickly as possible, and the bowling outside the Powerplay was incredible for us, especially from Sunil Narine and (Mohammed) Amir.

“But, most importantly, Nathan Edwards answered the call. We only won this game because of Nathan.”

Amir suffered a suspected groin injury in the 18th over, but Pooran assured the fans that he would be fine.

Player of the Match Keiron Pollard expressed his delight in TKR's 12-run win.

Pollard scored a mighty 65 runs, including eight sixes and two fours, to lead TKR to their second consecutive home win this season.

In his post-match comments, Pollard backed his experience and expertise in the game to help his team over the line: “I've been here for 20 years and more... it’s a moment where I just continue to enjoy cricket at this stage and try to give the fans, my family and the people close to me something to share.

“You look at the situation of the game and the bowlers who are coming. We speak about this inside the dressing room. It’s a game of chess and understanding what is needed.

“I would have messed up a lot of games before, but now, at this stage of my career, I just try to help the youngsters.

“Over a period of time, I’ve just come to understand my game and I play my game, not the opposition's.”

Patriots captain Jason Holder lamented his side’s defeat away from home but believes that there’s more to come from a team that has nothing to lose.

“I felt like we were in the game until probably the 12th or 13th over. We got a little stuck after that and we weren’t able to get it going in the back end. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to close the game out.

“(In the next match), we just have to play fearless cricket. We’ve got nothing to lose from here. We have to play for some pride, at least. We never know what can happen in the table, so we still have to go out there and put up a big effort. We have (our) cricket to play and we need to execute our plans.”

Holder enjoyed the battle against TKR and stated that he felt no intimidation against the home team. He also praised Pollard for his performance and gave credit to the Patriots’ bowlers for a valiant effort.

Like Pooran, Holder also appreciated the crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy , saying, “I really love the crowd. (They) came out in their numbers today, despite the hot, blazing sun, and that energised me. I think it energised the boys as well. We always want to play in front of a healthy crowd.”