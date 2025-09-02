PM: 'No show' at day of prayer a non issue

Sisters of the Brahma Kumaris Raja Yoga Centre bow their heads in prayer during the Inter-Religious Organisation's national day of prayer at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on August 31. - Photo by Innis Francis

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has dismissed criticism from Opposition Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles about her non-attendance at a national day of prayer event hosted by Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas on August 31 (Independence Day)

The day of prayer was held to replace the traditional military parade at the Queens Park Savannah for Independence Day. The government cited security concerns, arising from the state of emergency (SoE) declared on July 18, as the reason for cancelling the parade.

The government also cancelled the state-sponsored fireworks.

Beckles subsequently criticised Persad-Bissessar and other UNC government ministers for not attending the day of prayer event after having called for it and cancelling the parade.

In a WhatsApp comment on September 1, Persad-Bissessar rejected Beckles' criticism.

She said, "That’s a non issue. I was happy to see the celebrations and prayer gatherings all over the country."

While there was no military parade in Port of Spain, smaller Independence Day celebrations were held in the city and other places such as San Fernando and Arima.

Prayer meetings were also held in some UNC constituencies.

Finance Minister and Fyzabad MP Davendranath Tancoo agreed with Persad-Bissessar about Beckles' comments.

"I am disgusted and disappointed at the cheap theatrics of the PNM leader and the PNM in trying to politicize religious observance."

Tancoo said, " It is the height of hypocrisy that Penny cannot account for her own missing MPs, even at events she is posing at but she wants to know about the whereabouts of government MPs."

He added, "Like myself, UNC MPs were engaged in activities in service of our God and country"

Tancoo said he was amazed that the media is so easily distracted by PNM mischief.

"I know my leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar is aware that her UNC MPs were out and about in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago both in prayer and in support activities."

Tancoo repeated the UNC government has remained on the ground before, during and after the April 28 general election.

"I am heartened that the media is interested in the activities of the government but I urge that you don't get distracted from PNM antics."

Social Development Minister and Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit said, "It is a sacred period for us Hindus at this time."

She added, "I am also engaged in a series of activities this weekend in direct support of my constituents back to school..."

Mohit was happy that some religious leaders were able to join her "in a weekend of prayer and reflection in these activities."

She said, "We have been supporting our students/youth for the past few years for Independence so this has become a practice for us."

Mohit added, "Whilst we we have embraced National Independence Day activities over the years we have chosen this direction of community focus over the last few years."

Mohit said she was told about the IRO event at the Divali Nagar site.

"However, due to my planned activities I did in fact indicate I am not sure but I will try to attend."