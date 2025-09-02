Penal man on 17 robbery-related charges

- File photo

A 25-year-old man from Penal has been charged with 17 offences which arose from a robbery in July in the Barrackpore district.

He is scheduled to appear before a High Court Master in San Fernando on September 2.

A media statement on September 2 said the police arrested him on August 31, in connection with the robbery which took place on July 28.

It said the victims, two brothers and their families, were at their separate homes on the same compound in Barrackpore, when six men, five with guns, attacked them.

The victims reported that they were beaten with guns, their homes ransacked, family members assaulted, and three cellphones stolen.

The suspects fled the scene in one of the victim’s black Nissan Pulsar car.

On the instructions from Insp Sookdeo and ASP Morales, acting Cpl Lee Lum charged the suspect with three counts of burglary, three counts of robbery with violence, two counts of larceny motor vehicle, one count of larceny, five counts of false imprisonment, one count of interfering with a motor vehicle, one count of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and one count of kidnapping.