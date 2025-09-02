My journey inside the Embassy of Mexico

Mexican Ambassador Victor Hugo Morales Melendez at World Entrepreneur's Day, Embassy of Mexico, St Clair, Port of Spain on August 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: For the past five months, I have had the privilege of interning at the Embassy of Mexico in TT. As a student of international business at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, this experience provided me with a unique vantage point to observe the practice of diplomacy and its role in advancing bilateral relations.

The Embassy of Mexico represents a country that is not only a global economic and cultural leader, but also a strategic partner to the Caribbean. Over the course of my internship, I was able to witness how Mexico’s engagement extends beyond traditional diplomacy into areas such as trade facilitation, cultural exchange, and regional cooperation. These initiatives reaffirm Mexico’s position as an indispensable partner to TT and to the wider Caribbean.

My responsibilities included monitoring political developments in the region, preparing reports, and assisting with press reviews that informed the Embassy’s work. These tasks, while technical in nature, gave me a profound appreciation for the precision and discretion required in diplomatic practice. More importantly, they highlighted the intersection between international politics and domestic realities, where decisions made abroad often have direct implications for our societies at home.

Equally valuable was the mentorship I received from Ambassador, His Excellency Víctor Hugo Morales Meléndez, Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Víctor Valtierra, and Head of Trade and Co-operation, Mr Flavio González. Their guidance went far beyond procedural training. They demonstrated that diplomacy is ultimately a profession rooted in patience, cultural sensitivity, and the careful balancing of national interests with international cooperation.

For a young Trinidadian aspiring to enter the diplomatic field, the experience was transformative. It allowed me to see first-hand how Mexico, a country with deep historical, cultural, and economic significance, continues to strengthen ties with TT. Whether through its growing presence in trade negotiations or its role as a bridge between Latin America and the Caribbean, Mexico’s engagement offers opportunities that our nation must continue to cultivate.

Internships are often described as stepping stones. For me, this was much more: it was a foundation. I entered the Embassy as a student curious about diplomacy; I leave with a sharper vision of its challenges, responsibilities, and possibilities. The experience has not only reinforced my academic pursuits but has also deepened my conviction that young people must be actively engaged in fostering international understanding.

As TT commits to 59 years of diplomatic relations with Mexico, I am convinced that our future lies in building on this partnership. My time at the embassy has shown me that diplomacy is not an abstract ideal but a tangible practice, one that shapes trade, culture, and dialogue in ways that directly affect our citizens. It is in these exchanges that I see my own future: contributing to the work of diplomacy and ensuring that bridges between nations are strengthened for generations to come.

ZIA ALI

via e-mail