Man found dead in Tobago apartment

- File photo

A decomposing body was found in an apartment in Scarborough on Independence night.

Junior Guy was found dead in his apartment after his landlord told relatives he had not been seen in a few days and a foul stench was coming from Guy’s apartment.

Guy’s nephew went to his apartment around 7 pm on August 31 to check on him.

He removed the hinges from the door and when he looked inside, saw Guy lying on his back on the floor in a partially decomposed state.

The police were called and the district medical officer pronounced Guy dead and ordered that his body be removed to the Scarborough mortuary for an autopsy.

PC Burroughs of the Scarborough Police Station is continuing enquiries.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, police in Tobago are also investigating the theft of a boat and its engine, although the boat was later recovered.

Around 5 pm on August 29, the victim, a 45-year-old fisherman from Bloody Bay Road, Roxborough, moored his 23ft-long white and blue pirogue named Triple DDD at Belle Garden Bay.

The boat, valued at $40,000 was fitted with a Yamaha 150 horse power engine valued $55,000.

He returned at around 6 am on August 31, and realised the boat was missing.

Police visited the scene and as the investigation unfolded, they found the boat at Glamorgan Bay later that day.

The boat was drifting and its engine was missing.

PC Scott of the Roxborough Police Station is investigating.