Justice Ricky Rahim appointed Appeal Court judge

Justice Ricky Rahim was appointed a judge in the Court of Appeal by President Christine Kangaloo on September 2. - Photo courtesy Office of the President

Justice Ricky Rahim was appointed a judge of the Court of Appeal at a ceremony at the Office of the President on September 2.

The appointment was made by President Christine Kangaloo, acting on the advice of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

President Kangaloo congratulated Rahim after presenting his letter of appointment. Chief Justice Ivor Archie also attended the ceremony.

Rahim, who previously served as a High Court judge, is expected to begin his duties on the appellate bench when the new term begins later in September.

A native of Arima first joined the bench in October 2010 and has sat both in the criminal and civil divisions, the latter for almost 14 years, "affording him a very wide and diverse experience at the High Court," a release from the Office of the President said.

A graduate of the Hugh Wooding Law School, Rahim was called to the bar in 1994 and has been involved in many areas of the practice in the legal profession.

He is a former state counsel with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), one of the founding members of Alpha Law Chambers where he practised civil, criminal and family law, a former company director as well as a former member of the board of St Joseph College and former chairman of the Disciplinary Tribunal of the Statutory Authorities Service Commission.

He has been the course director and tutor of several subjects at the Hugh Wooding Law School for the past two decades including trial advocacy, evidence and criminal practice and procedure and for the last 14 years, an associate tutor in civil procedure and practice.

"He has substantial experience in the civil courts having adjudicated on complex and weighty commercial disputes and land matters."

Rahim was also the chairman of the civil judges calendaring and case management committee for the last five years and is also a trained judicial settlement officer.

He was also the one of the two representatives of the Judiciary at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime meeting of high level judicial officers of Latin America and the Caribbean in Brasilia, Brazil in 2024, and was also one of the two judicial officers selected to participate in the Caribbean Judicial Civil Asset Recovery Conference held by the US Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and the National Center for State Courts in Miami.

He has participated in several other conferences in TT and elsewhere.