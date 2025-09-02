Is paying to keep park clean a property tax?

Khadijah Ameen, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Recently, some members of my community began collecting funds to maintain our recreation park, which has become overrun with tall grass and weeds. For years, this park was well-kept by a Cepep gang, who visited monthly (and more often during the rainy season).

Despite attempts by those in authority to belittle their contribution by dismissing them as “just grass cutters,” the fact that we are now paying privately for the same service proves how wrong that view is. The grass does not cut itself, and I hold those workers in the same regard as the sanitation teams who collect our garbage every week.

When I was asked to contribute, my first reaction was unease: wasn’t I, in effect, undermining legitimate Cepep workers by stepping into their role? It felt uncomfortably like scab labour. Still, I contributed because I wanted to see the park restored, but I could not shake the guilt of betraying the workers who once did the job with pride. This does not mean I am not proud of my community for organising this project. Indeed, I highly commend those who took the initiative to organise it. The question of course is its sustainability.

While considering the sustainability, another thought struck me: if Cepep never returns, or the government does not implement an alternative solution, and I am asked to pay regularly, the annual cost of my contribution could easily surpass the property tax I just paid. Before Cepep the park was maintained – albeit poorly – by the regional corporation, whose sign still stands on the grounds and who remains legally responsible for its upkeep. So why is the corporation absent? Are funds the issue? And if so, wasn’t property tax introduced precisely to provide those funds?

Now, with the government’s suspension of property tax (still not abolished as promised), is my direct payment to maintain the park essentially a new form of property tax?

Over to you, Minister Ameen.

CLAUDE A JOB

via e-mail