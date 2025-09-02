Gated communities open larger shift

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE GOVERNMENT wants more gated communities. But this shouldn’t be viewed in isolation. Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen has packaged this new initiative alongside other crime-fighting moves, such as gun ownership and legislation on home invasions and stand-your-ground entitlements. Taken together, these represent a significant departure in addressing lawbreaking. They shift the focus from the state to the citizen.

No formal decision has been taken on the use of community barriers. Announced by Ms Ameen on August 28 was simply the formation of an inter-ministerial body to devise guidelines. We’ve been here before. In TT, solutions are scarce, but committees are not. The government clearly wants to get the population talking.

Gated communities already exist, from Debe to Valsayn. Some are fortified with multiple layers of barbed-wire and electric fencing; others are more lightly demarcated, with just a guard booth. Some are entirely blocked off from access; others are just monitored. What the government seems to have its eye on is standardisation. “We must have a uniform policy going forward,” Ms Ameen said. This is laudable. And why should some areas be able to protect themselves while others can’t? Valsayn/St Joseph councillor Seema Ramsaran-Augustine has already welcomed the move. The police top brass are ready to talk.

Globally, trends relating to gated communities are mixed. They are on the rise in countries like India and continue to be popular in the US. At the same time, there has also been a slowdown in the demand for gated security, with more homeowners looking for shared amenities such as communal swimming pools. And in countries like South Africa, the memory of how the movement of the disenfranchised was restricted under apartheid is still raw.

Ancient is the idea of cordoned off and walled cities, going as far back as the Romans. In the Caribbean, Spanish fortifications developed under colonial rule. Over time, sprawling, open and democratic conurbations have reverted to a bunker mentality, placing emphasis on physical boundaries and territorial reinforcements. Many are the believers in America and elsewhere of Donald Trump’s wall.

However, gated communities are no substitute for the real thing. They cannot replace neighbourliness. Nor are they foolproof. If anything, they create an illusion of safety. Domestic violence can still happen while locked safely indoors; criminals might simply raise the stakes to find a way in.

Yet, discussion around this matter, and the shift in approach of the current cabinet, might lead to a more grassroots slant to crime-prevention. That could provide a much-needed boost to the sense of communal empowerment ultimately needed to turn the country away from crime. So we cautiously await the committee’s report.