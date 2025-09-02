CPL traffic woes

THE EDITOR: Dear TTPS/CPL Management, I am writing to express my disappointment with the traffic and parking arrangements at the CPL game on August 30. I arrived at the venue around 5 pm after spending two hours in horrible traffic, only to be told by police officers that the carpark was full and that no further entry would be allowed. I was forced to park much higher up the main road and walk for over half an hour to the venue.

What was especially frustrating is that I observed certain vehicles being allowed through despite the claim that the carpark was full. To my surprise, once inside, I noticed many empty parking spaces that could have been used. Additionally, there was no shuttle service available, which made the situation even more inconvenient.

This experience left me very dissatisfied, and I am honestly reconsidering whether I will attend future CPL games. I hope that moving forward, better traffic management, fairer access to parking, and adequate shuttle services can be put in place so that all patrons can enjoy the event without unnecessary stress.

RYAN REEDHI

via e-mail