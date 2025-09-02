Agriculture consultant highlights the versatility of coconuts

World Coconut Day is observed on September 2 and an agricultural stakeholder is shining a spotlight on the increasingly vital role the coconut industry plays in TTs food security, culture, and rural economy.

Riyadh Mohammed, lead agricultural consultant at Tropical Agriculture Consultancy Services Ltd in Couva, highlights the significance of coconuts, often referred to as the "tree of life."

He said coconuts extend far beyond their culinary uses, such as being a major ingredient in foods like coconut bread, sugar cake, chutneys, drinks, etc.

He added that coconuts also serve essential roles in the beauty industry (coconut oil and other products), as well as in furniture, crafts, tools, and religious ceremonies.

World Coconut Day was founded by the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) in 2009. APCC is an intergovernmental organisation of states in the Asia-Pacific that produce coconuts.

The day also aims to raise awareness of the cultural, nutritional, and economic significance of coconuts worldwide, particularly in tropical regions where coconut cultivation is a major source of revenue.

Mohammed considers the coconut sector in TT, a strategic agricultural asset.

"With strategic support, regional partnerships, and increased consumer demand, especially for coconut water and value-added products, the humble coconut may yet grow into one of the country's most valuable crops for the future," Mohammed said.

As he emphasised the economic value, nutritional benefits, and cultural importance of coconuts, Mohammed believes that World Coconut Day is not well promoted in TT.

He acknowledged that the Agriculture, Land and Fisheries' Research Division plays a role in organising events, such as hosting training sessions and seminars, aimed at agro-processors, farmers, and vendors.

Mohammed cited programmes under the ministry, such as its coconut rehabilitation and replanting development programme, where farmers from the east coast in Trinidad received seedlings.

Mohammed also cited the Guyana/TT food development plan, which aims to reduce the region's food import bill.

Once overshadowed by sugarcane and cocoa, Mohammed said coconuts are experiencing a resurgence thanks to growing demand for coconut water, value-added products and natural goods.

"Although they were not one of the most profitable crops in earlier decades when compared to sugarcane or cocoa, coconuts have seen an increase in their economic worth in recent years," Mohammed said.

"This is due to specialised markets in coconut water, processed meals, oils, handicrafts, furniture, culinary items, and by-products."

He shared some of the challenges that coconut farmers face, including low yields resulting from sub-par planting material and pressure from pests and diseases, such as the deadly yellowing disease, red palm mite, and South American palm weevil.

"Plantations that are getting older with little replanting of better kinds. Because of the covid19 pandemic, labour shortages got more severe," Mohammed said.

"Climate stresses, like protracted flooding or drought. Another challenge is the inadequate local infrastructure for by-product processing."

Mohammed holds several master's degrees, both locally and abroad. These include an LLM in international business and commercial law and an MBA in logistics and supply chain management from a UK university.

He also earned an MSc in tropical animal science and production from UWI and a BSc in animal science and technology from UTT.

In addition, he holds a diploma in agriculture from UTT.

According to research, Mohammed said that global coconut production is expected to increase slightly to 3.56 million metric tonnes in 2025, up from 3.50 million in 2024.