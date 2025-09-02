25 Venezuelans held at brothel

As police continue to crack down on people entering the country illegally, officers from the Immigration Investigative Unit (North and South) held yet another operation in South Trinidad and detained 25 Venezuelans.

The detained people, comprising 23 females and two males, were held at a once popular brothel at Elizabeth Street, Vistabella in San Fernando.

The exercise took place between 1 am and 5.30 am on August 30 at Classic Seamen (formerly known as Villa Capri).

Apart from the unit, the exercise included members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Guard and Emergency Branch and the Immigration Division.

Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Pariman, ASP Bisnath and Insp Phillip co-ordinated the exercise, led by Sgt Katerson, Cpl Richardson and W/Cpl Parks.

The Venezuelans were handed over to the Immigration Division.

On August 21 at Cedar Hill in Princes Town, police arrested 15 Venezuelan nationals for illegally entering the country. The 11 men and four women were held at two houses.

In the South Western Division on August 28, police arrested four foreign illegal Venezuelan immigrants in Point Fortin, as part of an intelligence-led operation titled Summer Slam.

Similar operations have been held in other parts of the country.