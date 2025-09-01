Venezuelan man charged with Cross Crossing murder

- File photo

A 30-year-old Venezuelan national has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of an unidentified man in Cross Crossing on August 23.

Roger Martinez, of no fixed address, appeared before Master Delicia Bethelemy in South Court D on August 28, where the matter was adjourned to a sufficiency hearing set for April 29, 2026.

Police said officers on patrol around 2.30 am on August 23 found the victim lying motionless with stab wounds in the Cross Crossing district. Martinez was arrested later that day.

The investigation was led by Suptt Persad and supervised by ASP Maharaj of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three. Martinez was formally charged on August 27 by WPC La Rode, also of HBI Region Three, following advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.