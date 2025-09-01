TUTTA enthusiastic about new school term

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin. -

President of the TT Unified Teachers' Association (TUTTA) Martin Lum Kin says the union is looking forward to the start of the academic year 2025-2026, beginning September 8.

In an interview with Newsday on September 1, Lum Kin said he was enthusiastic amid ongoing school repairs nationwide.

“We understand that there were schools that needed repairs. Some are completed and some are ongoing. The minister did share a list of approximately 278 schools which did not include emergency repairs.

“We understand that some schools still require emergency repairs but generally we are optimistic in light of the number of schools that have been earmarked and targeted for infrastructural work.”

He specifically mentioned the San Fernando Central Secondary School. Two of the school’s buildings were deemed structurally compromised and unsafe in 2024.

In a letter to parents on September 23 2024, the school’s principal Cindy Khan said infrastructure issues were in blocks E and F.

The letter noted cracks in block E, which housed six female students’ wash rooms.

Block F, which housed classes such as drama, music, technical drawing and food and nutrition, was also compromised.

Lum Kiin said arrangements were made for the relocation of the bathrooms but the relocation of the specialist classes has been rotational.

“Because those blocks were demolished, assignments of those classes were on a rotation basis that has caused some concerns and will continue to cause some concerns in the new terms.

“But, we look forward to the reopening and a successful academic year. The minister did commit to addressing some of the short-term issues so we are looking forward to working with him and the ministry to ensure that teaching and learning are optimised and that there are few or no disruptions going forward.”

At the closing of the JAVA Community Cricket Programme at Wilson Road Recreation Ground, Penal, on August 27, Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath applauded Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for school repair efforts over the July/August vacation. He said it was the largest school repair programme in the history of TT, with 395 projects started in the two months.

Newsday called Dowlath for further update on preparation for the opening of the new school term, but all calls went unanswered up to press time.