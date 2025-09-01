Top cop hails officers for Debe chase, arrests

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro praised southern division officers for their “quick and diligent work” after they apprehended two suspects in Debe during a late-night chase on August 31.

Officers were on mobile patrol around 11.30 p.m. when they observed a white Nissan B15 with two men inside proceeding along Wellington Road. When the marked police vehicle approached, the driver sped off, prompting a high-speed chase that ended in Ramasray Gardens when the suspects’ car crashed into a drain.

The driver ran but was held a short distance away, while the passenger was arrested at the vehicle. Officers recovered a revolver with three rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cannabis inside the car. Police said the 24-year-old driver from San Fernando and the 29-year-old passenger from Princes Town were taken into custody. The driver was also found to be operating the vehicle without a driver’s license or insurance.

In a release on September 1, Commissioner Guevarro commended the officers for their vigilance and professionalism. “Their actions exemplify the kind of tactical precision and observational acuity we continue to cultivate across the TTPS,” he said. “This interception is yet another testament to the effectiveness of our heightened operations and the professionalism of our ranks.”

He also said attempts to evade officers were futile. “One suspect, apparently inspired by Olympic delusions of grandeur, thought he was the next Usain Bolt. Needless to say, his race was short-lived. Our officers were faster, sharper and far better trained.

“Their actions reinforce our commitment to proactive policing and remind the public that evasion is futile when excellence is on patrol.”

Guevarro also noted, “Our increased presence on the nation’s roadways is not just about visibility, it’s about impact.”