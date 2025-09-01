TKR down Patriots to qualify first for CPL playoffs

Andre Fletcher of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is bowled by Usman Tariq of Trinbago Knight Riders during the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 1, in Tarouba - (CPL T20)

DAVID SCARLETT

A day after Trinidad and Tobago celebrated 63 years of Independence, Keiron Pollard and the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) ensured that the celebrations continued on the observed holiday as the Knight Riders endured a difficult second innings to defeat the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 12 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on September 1.

This victory booked the Knight Riders a place in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs.

Before the match got underway, both teams and fans were forced to sit through a 30-minute delay due to inclement weather. Patriots then opted to field first after winning the toss.

TKR began their batting innings strongly through Colin Munro and Alex Hales, who scored 24 runs after 19 balls faced. But the 20th ball brought the first wicket of the day as Patriots captain Jason Holder delivered to Munro, who was caught out by Trinidadian Jyd Goolie.

Three runs later, Hales was also caught by Naseem Shah as concern began to enter a lively Brian Lara stadium as TKR were 27/2.

Darren Bravo helped to steady the ship for the Knight Riders, scoring 21 runs before being caught by Goolie.

However, TKR’s power partnership of Keiron Pollard and captain Nicholas Pooran stole the show. The pair collectively delivered 117 runs (65 and 52, respectively) on a day where the Patriots seemed to have their bowling well organised and the tide was in their favour.

Pollard scored an impressive eight sixes and two fours from 29 balls in TKR’s attempt to set an unreachable target. He and Pooran were eventually dismissed in the final two overs, but 10 runs from Andre Russell carried TKR to 179 runs with 6 wickets lost.

The Patriots responded confidently through Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher as the opening partnership mustered 96 runs until the first wicket when Lewis was caught by Bravo on the leg side.

Fletcher went on to score 67 from 54 balls before being bowled out by Usman Tariq, which brought the Patriots to 128/3.

Fletcher’s dismissal proved to be a blow for the Patriots as TKR grew in confidence.

Dwayne Bravo’s adjusted tactics made life difficult for the Patriots and they struggled to get boundaries.

The Knight Riders strongly held the Patriots at 167 for six at the end of the 20 overs as a jubilant home crowd roared in delight — and relief.

TKR became the first team this season to make their way into the playoffs, and did so with three league phase matches to play.

Keiron Pollard was named Player of the Match for his 65-run contribution.

However, TKR’s victory did come at a cost. Mercurial bowler Mohammed Amir limped off the field during the 18th over after suffering a suspected groin injury. The details of the injury and length of recovery have not yet been disclosed.

The Knight Riders next face St Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on September 3 before away trips to Guyana and Barbados on September 6 and 12.

Scores

KNIGHT RIDERS 179-6 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 65, Nicholas Pooran 52, Darren Bravo 21, Colin Munro 17, Andre Russell 10 not out; Jason Holder 2-25).

PATRIOTS 167-6 in 20 overs (Andre Fletcher 67, Evin Lewis 42, Alick Athanaze 18, Navin Bidaisee 12 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 10 not out; Nathan Edward 3-30, Mohammad Amir 2-29).