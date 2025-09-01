THA Division of Health fires Benjamin as director of social protection

Hanif Benjamin -

ONE MONTH after he appeared in court to answer to charges of sexual misconduct, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection has fired Hanif Benjamin as its director of social protection.

Benjamin, 47, a former head of the Children’s Authority, was granted $170,000 surety bail to cover two sex charges involving a minor when he appeared before Master Delicia Bethelmy in the San Fernando Masters Court on July 31.

He has been charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual communication with the child. The alleged victim was a 15-year-old boy.

Under the terms of his bail, Benjamin, a clinical and forensic traumatologist, is not to have any contact or communication with the boy or any witnesses.

He also was required to surrender his passport and report to a station.

The matter was adjourned to January 6, 2026.

Benjamin is considered a leading authority on trauma, mental health and social protection in the Caribbean

In the wake of the charges, there were calls from several quarters for Benjamin to be fired as the THA’s director of social protection. But the division did not take immediate action.

At that time, the division said, “it had been made aware of the serious allegations involving the director of social protection.”

It added the allegations were “of a highly sensitive nature and were under investigation by the appropriate authorities.”

The division, on that occasion, also said it upheld the highest standards of conduct and had a zero-tolerance policy for any form of misconduct.

But in a statement on September 1, the division announced it had fired Benjamin but gave no details about when the decision was taken. It also did not say if a replacement for Benjamin has been appointed.

Instead, the division said, “The matter has been addressed as swiftly as allowed with the Secretary of Health (Dr Faith Brebnor) overseeing the necessary protocols to ensure a prompt resolution. As a result, the division has parted ways with the individual.”

The division acknowledged the public’s concerns and reaffirmed its “unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in our service to all stakeholders.”

It added, “Our zero-tolerance policy for misconduct remains firm and the well-being of our employees, partners and the communities we serve continues to be our top priority. The division remains dedicated to swift action in the face of misconduct and justice for affected parties.”