Taxi driver killed in ‘revenge’ shooting

Police car - File photo

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a 32-year-old taxi driver who was found dead in Malabar on August 31.

The dead man has been identified as Devanand Dwarika of Arjoon Avenue, Malabar.

According to police, at around 10:26 pm, first responders from the Pinto Police Post, who were on mobile patrol, were contacted by officers from the Malabar Police Post about a man lying motionless in a savannah at the corner of Gardenia and Croton Streets.

When police arrived two minutes later, they met with bystanders who said they had heard three loud explosions approximately 45 minutes earlier.

The officers searched the area and found Dwarika lying on his back in the savannah, wearing only black three-quarter pants and grey boxers, with gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso and his head.

Police also found a black side bag and a silver revolver with a black handle near his body.

The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead and ordered that his body be taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.

Crime Scene Investigators found three spent shells in the barrel of the gun, three live rounds of ammunition, and three spent 9mm shell casings nearby.

Police were told Dwarika was seen liming near the savannah earlier that evening with a gun in his hand, threatening people in the area.

He appeared to be drunk at the time and later left the area but returned shortly after and was seen liming with two other men.

Gunshots were heard sometime after he returned, and Dwarika was later found by officers.

Police say they believe revenge was the motive for his death.