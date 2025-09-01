Scouts show Independence spirit through worship

Young scouts at church for the national day of prayer and refelection on August 31. - ScoutTT

The Scout Association (ScoutsTT) joined the nation in observing the national day of prayer and reflection on August 31, as part of the country’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary.

From San Fernando to Arima, Port of Spain to Tobago, scouts past and present gathered with their families at places of worship, wearing uniforms, national scarves and group scarves, as a visible expression of faith, family and freedom, the association said in a release.

“This Independence Day reminds us that true celebration lies in faith, family, and freedom. Our scouts came out to live this message by standing visibly in their communities, making their reflection meaningful through action and service,” said National Scout Commissioner Mark Ainsley John.

The association highlighted the five guiding values for the observance: spiritual growth through prayer, unity in diversity across faiths and backgrounds, service to others, maintaining the scouts’ tradition of reflection, and living out independence with gratitude and responsibility.

The release said across the country, congregations welcomed scout families. “For many young members, wearing their scarf in church, mosque, temple, or mandir was “a proud moment of witness, connecting their faith, their family, and their national identity.”

To commemorate the occasion, ScoutsTT will present a special badge to each scout who attended worship with their family. The badge is meant to serve as a lasting reminder of the values of faith, family and freedom, and of the visible role that scouts continue to play in the nation’s life, the association said.

“Scouting has always been about service, duty to God, and building citizens of character,” John said. “Today, our scouts showed that even without parades or fireworks, the spirit of Independence was alive in the way they lived the message of faith, family and freedom.”