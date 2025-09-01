Rowley, Young slam UNC attack on Dr Eric Williams

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley - Photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER prime ministers Dr Keith Rowley and Stuart Young have slammed the UNC for attacking Trinidad and Tobago's first prime minister Dr Eric Williams.

In a Facebook post, UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo claimed Williams was not TT's first prime minister.

He claimed TT's first prime minister was Grantley Adams, prime minister of the short-lived West Indies Federation, which existed from January, 3 1958 to 31 May 1962.

Meighoo said, "He (Adams) beat Ashford Sinanan by two votes, and Sinanan became leader of the opposition in the Federal Parliament."

He claimed the story of TT's independence has been displaced by politically distorted myth-making.

"To put it bluntly, we must dismantle the PNM myths that they have used to define TT and the Caribbean. Eric Williams was not the father of the nation, or the beacon of Caribbean unity that the PNM have made him out to be."

Meighoo said, "To achieve true independence, we must free ourselves to see the truth as it really is, and escape the deliberate manipulation to which we have been collectively subjected./"

Rowley and Young condemned Meighoo in separate posts on September 1

Young described Meighoo's claims as a dangerous and intentional attempt to rewrite TT's history by attacking Williams.

"Meighoo has submitted the preposterous argument that because there was a West Indian Federation prior to TT obtaining its independence in 1962, Dr Eric Williams was not our country’s first prime minister."

Young said,"This naked and dishonest attempt to rewrite TT’s history and to confuse some will not be permitted nor should it be given any credence whatsoever."

Williams, he continued, "was our country’s first prime minister and nothing Meighoo or the UNC does will change that."

Young said Meighoo’s claims about the PNM must not be used as a cloak to distort reality and the country’s proud history, including, the contribution and relevance of Williams.

"This level disrespect must be rejected at the outset."

Rowley supported this view.

He said, "‎I shall continue as the attempts to once again present an artificial made up interpretation of our immediate past is pursued by those with a party motive in their intent."

Today, Rowley continued, "a new attempt is being made for narrow political/electoral purposes to rewrite and distort the history of the recent past."

He said, "Whether you are a supporter or not of the PNM, the need is to be aware of what is being attempted and for what purposes and having made an assessment, raise a voice, a finger, a pen against such distortion."

Rowley, a former PNM political leader, was confident the party's leadership will defend its founder (Williams) and itself against this attack from the UNC.

He agreed with Young that every citizen should be concerned about anyone who is attempting to rewrite TT's history.

"‎For a journalist and student of history like myself the objective is to seek to avoid the distortion of the historical record.

Rowley said what is happening here is an attempt to "eliminate Williams' leadership and reputation in the quest to place the party he led in the position of being unable to utter a word in support of the efforts of Williams as prime minister."

While it is the right and responsibility of every party operating in a political system to scrutinise and criticise the track record of their opponents' performance, Rowley claimed this is not what is taking place now.

"What is being attempted is very different. It's an attempt to rewrite history and to destroy completely the reputation of an individual who cannot respond."

Meighoo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.