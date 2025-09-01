Police in schools: TTUTA, EPA caution against plan as permament fix

TT Unified Teachers Association president Martin Lum Kin -

WITH special reserve police (SRP) officers set to be stationed at around 80 high-risk schools, TUTTA president Martin Lum Kin is warning that the measure should not be used as a long-term solution to school indiscipline.

“We will monitor that initiative and see how it goes during this term. We do, however, reiterate the point that it must not be a long-term measure; it should be short term,” he told Newsday on September 1.

His sentiments were echoed by the Estate Police Association (EPA). In a media release, the association said school indiscipline cannot be resolved simply by placing SRPs in schools, but acknowledged the circumstances that prompted the intervention.

“We acknowledge that schools must be safe havens for our children and all users of these facilities. They should remain zones of peace. Unfortunately, the social challenges our nation faces, particularly concerning crime and criminality, have also permeated the school system.

“There are indeed gangs within schools, often linked to those in their surrounding communities. Drug activity is present not only in high-risk schools but also in so-called ‘prestige’ schools. Disturbingly, videos depicting fights among students are frequently circulated on social media, a trend that is deeply concerning.”

The association made it clear that under legislation, a child cannot be searched without their consent or that of their parents.

The EPA also noted that while estate police officers operating below the rank of corporal do possess the power of arrest under clause 14 of the Supplemental Police Act section 15.02, any action taken must align with the law governing children.

“Book bags and lockers may be searched without the child’s permission…Children cannot be handcuffed, nor can they be transported to a police station by any officer in uniform using a marked police vehicle.”

The association said there are specific police stations designated for alleged child offenders.

Addressing concerns that the stationing of uniformed officers would further stigmatise the institutions, the association noted examples of police officers in other countries operating within schools with a focus on community policing.

“In the past, community police officers visited schools, delivered educational talks and led outreach programmes in the communities where students live—areas that are often the root of the problems seen in schools.

“Given that much of the violence involving students occurs off school premises, particularly after dismissal, an increase in community police patrols would be a more effective and proactive approach.”

The association also reiterated its advocacy for the use of non-lethal tools to assist estate police and school safety and security officers in intervening when fights occur on school grounds.

“We do not support the use of firearms in schools under any circumstance. We have also been vocal about the poor state of physical security infrastructure in schools, including inadequate fencing, poor lighting and the lack of proper communication devices.”

Lum Kin also expressed concerns about infrastructure security as he referenced a break-in incident at the Malick Secondary School on July 6.

In a media release on July 14, the Education Ministry said investigations were ongoing after a group of unidentified individuals unlawfully entered the compound and reportedly ambushed and accosted two security officers.

The ministry said it views this incident with the utmost seriousness and is currently working closely with the police, MTS security services and other relevant authorities to support ongoing investigations.

The ministry also said it made efforts to assess and strengthen security infrastructure at the school, such as improving perimeter fencing, on-site lighting and reviewing patrol protocols and procedures.

The EPA said security deficiencies must be addressed immediately as they contribute significantly to criminal activity in schools and hinder the ability of the estate police to protect schools and those in them.

The association also suggested that the training received by the incoming SRP officers, provided by the police, should also be extended to estate police and school safety officers already in the school system.

“We all operate within this environment, and it is critical that clear roles, responsibilities, and authorities are established and properly communicated; otherwise, this initiative risks failing as so many before it have.”