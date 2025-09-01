NEDCO retracts statement on grant scheme closure

The National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO) has retracted its previous announcement of the closure of its Micro and Small Business Grant Scheme.

The announcement was made via a media release on August 28, where NEDCO said the grant scheme was closed due to an overwhelming response and all submitted applications were under review.

However, a subsequent media release on August 30 said, “NEDCO wishes to retract our previous statement regarding the closure of applications for the MSB Grant Scheme.

“NEDCO remains fully committed to supporting micro and small businesses across Trinidad and Tobago.”

As of September 1, NEDCO’s website says, “The receipt of new applications for the MSB Grant programme is closed and new applications will not be accepted at this time, August 2025.”

Designed to give financial support to those with business ideas, startups and existing businesses, the grant scheme offers up to $20,000 in funding as well as mentorship to successful applicants.

The grant is designed to support various sectors, including entertainment, food sales and processing, agriculture, plumbing, auto repair and real estate.