Missing pensioner found dead

File photo

A Valencia pensioner who was reported missing by his wife on August 30 was found dead one day later.

Gilbert ‘Cokes’ Elias left home around 6 pm on August 30 in his green Honda Vezel.

He told his wife he was going to repair a washing machine at a home a short distance away.

After some time passed and he did not return, she tried to call him on his cell phone, but he did not answer.

A neighbour later told her that they saw Elias’s car speeding at around 7 pm, driven by a person wearing a mask while Elias was seated in the front passenger seat.

Elias’s wife tried calling him again and a man answered, telling her he found the phone on the ground along Cumaca Road.

She collected his phone from the man and filed a missing persons report that same night.

At around 11 am the next day, a man called the police after he found a body near the side of the road at Cumaca Road, Valencia.

The body, which had a small wound near the right eye, was found in some bushes approximately ten feet off the road.

Elias’s wife arrived and identified the body as her husband.

The district medical officer pronounced him dead and ordered the removal of the body to the Forensic Science Centre for a post mortem examination.