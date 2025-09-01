Minority Leader accuses Burris of playing 'limbo' with Tobago's tourism sector

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris -

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has accused Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris of using the typical July-August influx of domestic visitors to Tobago to mask what he claimed is the island’s decline in international arrivals.

He was responding on September 1 to a newspaper article which quoted Burris as saying that Tobago’s tourism sector was performing well despite the ongoing state of emergency.

Burris attributed the sector’s success to the division’s focus on what she called “positive press” and the fact that the island was still open for business.

In the article, she also said Tobago had benefitted from intense promotion associated with the Tobago Heritage Festival, social media influencer Nicholas Nuvan’s visit and a cultural exposition in Times Square, New York.

Burris added the effects of Nuvan’s visit and the other productions, resulted in the island being filled with domestic visitors in hotels and guesthouses as well as on the reef boats and other recreational spots.

She said, though, that airlift was the biggest challenge confronting the sector and discussions were ongoing with a view to improving the situation.

But in a post on his Facebook page, Morris accused Burris of playing “limbo” with Tobago’s tourism sector.

“You ever notice how she gives big speeches but never shows us the numbers?” he asked.

“That is intellectual dishonesty, plain and simple. Because if she did, Tobagonians would see the sharp drop in international arrivals by air in 2025 compared to 2024.”

Morris continued, “Yes, July and August always bring a flood of visitors from Trinidad during the school holidays. But to use that seasonal bump to sugar coat the drastic decline in international arrivals is just pathetic. It’s the same game she played with cruise arrivals last year.”

He urged Burris to reveal the real hotel occupancy rates for the year as we as a month by month breakdown of international arrival figures for 2024 versus 2025.

Morris also called on her to say whether state-owned Manta Lodge Hotel in Speyside “is making money or losing under your watch.

“Tobagonians are fed up with empty talk. We want the facts. No more fairy tales. No more photo ops and camera tricks. Produce the data or stop misleading the people of Tobago.”