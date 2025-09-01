Danger in St Ann's

-

THE EDITOR: I have observed that the St Ann's roundabout by the QP Savannah leading to the Lady Young Road is overgrown with bush that makes it difficult to see oncoming vehicles coming from the right. It’s very dangerous for all road users and not a welcoming sight for tourists.

Apparently this unkempt situation is islandwide and should be addressed immediately. The government must find a solution to this danger and eyesore. While Cepep is not operating at present, the government needs to act speedily in restoring a unit to deal with this issue.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin