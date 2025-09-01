Celebrating 63: Through a lens

Leader of the Opposition Pennelope Beckles, centre, poses for the camera alongside some PNM supporters and MPs during the political party's Independence Day The Love of Liberty celebrations outisde City Hall, Knox St, Port of Spain on August 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

DESPITE the cancellation of the traditional Independence Day parade, there remained a celebratory spirit as citizens across Trinidad and Tobago explored new ways to commemorate this country's 63rd Independence anniversary on August 31.

The festivities kicked off on August 30 when the People's National Movement hosted its pre-Independence event, For the Love of Liberty, outside City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain. The programme featured an array of cultural performances including African and Indian dance pieces, calypso and steelpan performances and a spoken-word by artist Zakiya Gill.

Later that night, Trinis were given another reason to celebrate after the Trinbago Knight Riders stomped their Guyana Amazon Warriors rivals to secure an impressive six-wicket win at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba.

On August 31, people looking for a party found it at Skinner Park in San Fernando, with Caesar's Army's In De Paint Dance, a premium drinks and breakfast inclusive event where patrons were encouraged to wear white but left in red after being doused in red paint during the fete. A signature staple at this event is the performance of the national anthem at 6am. This year, patriotic party-goers stood at attention as panman Joshua Regrello, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest steelpan-playing marathon, performed the anthem.

In Central Trinidad, the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) hosted a day of prayer and reflection, with almost two dozen denominational bodies gathered at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas.

In Port of Spain with a cancelled Independence Day parade, people instead gathered at Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra’s panyard for their annual Independence Day Breakfast Sale while some opted to partake in the Port of Spain City Corporation's day of activities.

Over in the sister-isle, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) also held Independence Day activities, which included a 5K race with over 200 runners, a 10K race with about 75 cyclists, as well as powerboat and goat races.

Newsday photographers were on the ground and captured these images over the Independence Day weekend.