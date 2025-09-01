N Touch
News

Celebrating 63: Through a lens

Leader of the Opposition Pennelope Beckles, centre, poses for the camera alongside some PNM supporters and MPs during the political party's Independence Day The Love of Liberty celebrations outisde City Hall, Knox St, Port of Spain on August 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Leader of the Opposition Pennelope Beckles, centre, poses for the camera alongside some PNM supporters and MPs during the political party's Independence Day The Love of Liberty celebrations outisde City Hall, Knox St, Port of Spain on August 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

DESPITE the cancellation of the traditional Independence Day parade, there remained a celebratory spirit as citizens across Trinidad and Tobago explored new ways to commemorate this country's 63rd Independence anniversary on August 31.

The festivities kicked off on August 30 when the People's National Movement hosted its pre-Independence event, For the Love of Liberty, outside City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain. The programme featured an array of cultural performances including African and Indian dance pieces, calypso and steelpan performances and a spoken-word by artist Zakiya Gill.

Later that night, Trinis were given another reason to celebrate after the Trinbago Knight Riders stomped their Guyana Amazon Warriors rivals to secure an impressive six-wicket win at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba.

On August 31, people looking for a party found it at Skinner Park in San Fernando, with Caesar's Army's In De Paint Dance, a premium drinks and breakfast inclusive event where patrons were encouraged to wear white but left in red after being doused in red paint during the fete. A signature staple at this event is the performance of the national anthem at 6am. This year, patriotic party-goers stood at attention as panman Joshua Regrello, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest steelpan-playing marathon, performed the anthem.

In Central Trinidad, the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) hosted a day of prayer and reflection, with almost two dozen denominational bodies gathered at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas.

In Port of Spain with a cancelled Independence Day parade, people instead gathered at Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra’s panyard for their annual Independence Day Breakfast Sale while some opted to partake in the Port of Spain City Corporation's day of activities.

Over in the sister-isle, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) also held Independence Day activities, which included a 5K race with over 200 runners, a 10K race with about 75 cyclists, as well as powerboat and goat races.

Newsday photographers were on the ground and captured these images over the Independence Day weekend.

North West Laventille Cultural Movement performed during the PNM's Independence Day The Love of Liberty celebration at City Hall, Knox St, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

These supporters waved the TT flag at the PNM's The Love of Liberty Independence Day celebration. - Photo by.Ayanna Kinsale

The Shiv Shakti Dance Company performed during the PNM Independence celebration on August 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

North West Laventille Cultural Movement perform during the PNM Independence celebration The Love of Liberty at City Hall, Knox St, Port of Spain on August 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Fans were full of energy at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 30 during the Republic Bank CPL T20 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders. - Photo by.Lincoln Holder

This Trinbago Knight Riders fan brought the vibes in his vibrant head piece at the Republic Bank CPL T20 match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

TKR batsmen Colin Munro and Alex Hales bump fists during the Republic Bank CPL T20 match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

TKR fans at the Republic Bank CPL T20 match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

This couple were all smiles as they celebrated Independence Day at the In De Paint Dance event at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Hundreds of people attended the In De Paint Dance event at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on Independence Day. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

This man was in his glee as he took a wine on not one but two ladies at the In De Paint Dance event, hosted by Caesar's Army on Independence Day. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Yung Bredda entertained the crowd at Caesar's Army In De Paint fete at Skinner Park, San Fernando. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Twin sisters Kamaria and Kamilia Noray from Omo Orisha bow their head and hearts in prayer at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas. - Photo by Innis Francis

Drummers from left Jochim O'Neil, Gabriel Allen, and Judah O'neil of the Omo Orisha performed a drumology at the Inter-Religious Organisation's national day of prayer at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on August 31. - Photo by Innis Francis

Sisters of the Brahma Kumaris Raja Yoga Centre bow their heads in prayer during the Inter-Religious Organisation's national day of prayer at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on August 31. - Photo by Innis Francis

The Inter-Religious Organisation hosted a national day of prayer at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on August 31. - Photo by Innis Francis

Supporters wait in line for their breakfast during the Shell Invaders Independence Day breakfast sale at the Shell Invaders pan yard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra performs a medley of songs during their Independence Day breakfast sale at the Shell Invaders pan yard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra performs a medley of songs during their Independence Day breakfast sale at the Shell Invaders pan yard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra performs a medley of songs during their Independence Day breakfast sale at the Shell Invaders pan yard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Heavy rains did little to deter over 200 runners in the opening event of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Independence Day activities, a 5K race, on August 31 at the Scarborough Esplanade. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

A woman gets creative as she dresses head-to-toe in patriotic wear at the THA Independence Day celebrations in Scarborough on August 31. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

Cyclists get ready to take part in the Tobago House of Assembley's 2025 Independence 5k and cycling road race, on August 31, on the Scarborough Esplande, Scarborough, Tobago. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

Powerboat racing was part of the THA Indpendence Day sports activities on August 31 in Scarborough. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

The Tobago House of Assembly hosted goat races as part of its Independence celebrations on August 31 at the Calypso Rose Boulevard, Scarborough. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

Comments

"Celebrating 63: Through a lens"

More in this section