US praises Trinidad and Tobago partnership in Independence message

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. -

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended a message of congratulations to Trinidad and Tobago on its 63rd Independence Day, which the country celebrated on August 31.

The commendation was posted on the US Department of State's official website, and it emphasised the strong partnership between both countries.

In his statement, Rubio highlighted what he calls deep ties and shared goals between the US and TT.

"On behalf of the US, congratulations to the people of TT as you celebrate 63 years of independence," he wrote.

His message also discussed what he says is the countries' collaboration in promoting regional stability and prosperity, specifically mentioning joint efforts to combat transnational criminal organisations and narco-trafficking.

"Together, we are dismantling transnational criminal organisations, disrupting narco-trafficking networks, and building regional energy security to benefit our peoples."

These efforts, he said, underscore the value of both countries' partnership and its impact throughout the region. He concluded by expressing the US's commitment to continued collaboration under the leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, focusing on regional security, economic growth, and lasting stability.

Rubio's message follows his earlier comments on August 26, when he spoke at a Cabinet meeting with US president Donald Trump at the White House. During that briefing, Rubio said TT was part of a US-led coalition of Caribbean and Latin American countries working to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

This alliance, he said, was part of a broader US strategy that includes deploying a fleet of warships to the southern Caribbean to cripple the Venezuelan "Cartel de los Soles", which the US claims is responsible for a significant portion of illegal drugs entering its cities.

Rubio at the time praised the "incredible economic international co-operation", noting countries like TT, Ecuador, Paraguay and Guyana, were joining or assisting in these efforts.

"We're going to stop drugs coming in. But another thing is to have an international coalition against this scourge on the international stage," he said.

In response to questions from Newsday about the alliance, Persad-Bissessar confirmed her government's participation, saying its sole intention is to make the country safer.

"We will work with anyone to fight the scourge of drugs, arms, and human trafficking. I will accept any help that is available to make our community safe again," she told Newsday via WhatsApp.