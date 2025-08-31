Two more murders; Chaguanas construction worker impaled on job site

A 49-year-old construction worker died on August 30 after he was impaled by a steel rod at a job site in Felicity, Chaguanas.

The dead man has been identified as Jamiel Jamaldi of Charlieville.

Reports indicate around 9 am on August 30, Jamaldi was on a ladder at a construction site on Abidh Road when he lost his balance and fell on the western side of the unfinished structure.

When police arrived, they found Jamaldi kneeling, dressed in a white and grey jersey, blue three-quarter jeans, and black slippers. His brother later identified him.

Jamaldi was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate incident, police are investigating the death of a man in Sangre Grande who has been identified as James Paul of Foster Road.

According to reports, Sangre Grande police received a call around 4.15 am on August 30 about gunshots outside a home.

When officers arrived, they found Paul's body in the living room of the house, lying on a mattress on the floor. He was wearing a red jersey and grey pants with multiple gunshot wounds.

The area was cordoned off, and crime scene investigators found seven nine-millimetre spent shells, along with a fragment and a deformed projectile.

A District Medical Officer pronounced Paul dead at the scene, and his body was removed for an autopsy.

Police have not yet determined a motive for his killing.

In a third incident on the same day, a Longdenville man was shot and killed inside a supermarket.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Nickel Lucas of Bacchus Street, Longdenville.

Reports say police got a call around 1.15 pm about a shooting at Pax Supermarket on the Southern Main Road, Longdenville.

A witness told police they were with Lucas when a gunman got out of a silver Nissan Wingroad and opened fire. The assailant, who was wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt and blue jeans with his face covered by a white T-shirt, chased Lucas into the supermarket and continued shooting.

Lucas was shot and he collapsed and died inside the store. The gunman escaped in the same vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found Lucas lying in a pool of blood, wearing a blue three-quarter pants and a white vest. Crime scene investigators from the Homicide Region III processed the scene and recovered six nine-millimetre spent shell casings, a deformed projectile, another projectile, and a fragment.

Lucas was pronounced dead, and his body was taken for an autopsy. Police are still working to determine a motive for the killing.