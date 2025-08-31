Supernovas Pan Camp: Nurturing young talent in Surrey

The First Citizens Supernovas pan campers at the Lopinot Heritage Site. - Photos courtesy First Citizens Supernovas

FOR the eighth year, the First Citizens Supernovas’ Pan Yard in Surrey was transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity, learning and community spirit.

Between August 4 and 16, children at the pan camp immersed themselves in “the art of pan and personal development.”

In a news release on August 21, said; “The camp’s core focus is on steelpan training, but its impact goes beyond technique.”

The camp, the release said, blends introductory technical training with emotional reflection and creative exploration. Participants learn music scales, exercises and performance techniques. They also engage in daily journalling to reflect on what they’ve learned and how they feel.

“This holistic approach fosters not only musical growth but emotional intelligence and self-awareness. This year, the senior campers were given a special challenge: select a song and design a full stage presentation for the band. This included costume design, uniform planning and visual storytelling. This gave them the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in production design and teamwork.”

This year’s camp featured a dynamic team of instructors and counsellors, including Supernovas’ arranger Amrit Samaroo, Kimberli St Claire, Victoria Guevera-Taylor and Elizabeth Marshall. Support also came from current members of the Supernovas Junior Stage side, who served as peer mentors. Administrative support was provided by the management team Youth Steel Orchestra.

Adding inspiration, campers were treated to a guest session with Joshua Regrello, recently confirmed as the Guinness World record-holder for the longest steelpan-playing marathon.

Regrello shared stories of resilience, creativity, and national pride that resonated deeply with the young musicians.

The camp’s two-week schedule included exciting excursions.

On August 8, campers embarked on a field trip to Musical Instruments of TT Co Ltd (Mitco), Diego Martin, where they saw first-hand how steelpans are manufactured.

This was followed by a visit to the Botanic Gardens, Port of Spain.

On August 12, they didn’t have to journey far to visit the Lopinot Heritage Site.

The camp culminated in a spirited graduation ceremony on August 16 at the Surrey Community Centre.

Campers proudly demonstrated what they had learned over the two weeks: Junior campers performed a lively rendition of El Cumbanchero,

Senior campers reminded us that "every little thing is gonna be all right" with a delightful version of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds. And all the campers united to play Energy by Mical Teja.

First Citizens officials presented certificates of participation and tokens to all 27 campers.

The banks also started Neo accounts for the youngsters and sponsored special awards for outstanding campers.