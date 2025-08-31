Starlite overcomes obstacles to put customers first

Pharmacist Azucena Gloria N Sonon listens attentively to Ryan Rajpaulsingh, who was looking for a medication, at Starlite Pharmacy in Maraval on August 28. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

BUSINESSMAN Gerald Aboud doesn’t baulk when it comes to tough conversations about service industries in TT. Like many other businessmen, Aboud, managing director of the Starlite Group, has had his share of criticism from disgruntled customers complaining about poor service.

But Aboud believes a bigger problem looms large.

“In Trinidad, we don’t have a culture of caring in business. It’s an awareness problem – not just a customer-service problem.

“We like to say we care for each other, and I think most Trinidadians do, but it doesn’t cross over to business.”

Aboud also doesn’t believe that the problem most people perceive as bad service is only workers’ fault.

“You might have a situation where workers are being exploited or not treated professionally, and that is why they don’t appear happy in their jobs. It’s the role of the company’s leadership to create an environment that is healthy, friendly, positive and supportive – not just for customers, but for the staff.”

He admits that Starlite Pharmacy in Maraval has had problems with customer service, but he’s proud of the improvements his staff has made.

The change came with much soul-searching, hard work, a feeling that management had to understand staff better and training that concentrates on creating a friendly environment and caring culture.

“The solution to what people perceive as poor customer service is to create a healthy work environment for employees and get workers in a place to think about their actions.

“It might not seem like much for you to throw a piece of paper on the ground and walk away – but someone has to pick up that piece of paper,” says Aboud.

Starlite Maraval employees say they are thinking more about their interactions with people.

“We have regular meetings with managers. The change in attitude towards customers has been challenging,” says one employee who has worked in the store for nine years. “Sometimes customers get upset and frustrated because we don’t have a product they are looking for.”

She says employees have learned to understand those customers and respond better.

“If we don’t have an item in stock that customers want, we suggest other products and even take their names to call them when it comes back in stock.”

Employees smile more now, greet customers and get to know them by name.

One employee says it is her nature to be helpful.

“We all feel good when customers praise our efforts. We wish there were more social media posts about the good things we do. It’s nice to be recognised for good work.”

A third employee says, “At the end of the day, we realise we will be customers in another store, so we treat people the way we hope to be treated.”

Aboud says, “There has to be a culture of awareness of your impact on people, how being kind and helpful affects people.”

He believes management needs to care more about how their employees feel.

“Talk to them and offer help if staff members are having personal problems. You must know you can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Over the years, Aboud says, he has learned to take a gentler approach to leadership.

“Sometimes you have members of staff who are giving problems. You could discipline them, but if you work with them and coach them rather than condemn them, you can help to change their outlook. We have had that happen.”

Initially, when Aboud asked employees to be more considerate of customers and introduced training to achieve this goal, there was some push back.

“We tried to work with staff to see if we could help them to change, and to see if they are willing to help themselves. We gave them the opportunity to change. We let them know: If you’re unhappy or angry, we see that.”

Changing the work culture required better communication skills too. Aboud learned to listen to staff more.

“We try to show genuine concern about what’s happening with our employees. Listening is important.”

There’s no easy or quick fix to turning around a working environment.

Aboud recalls a situation in a branch where some managers had a problem with one staff member.

“In our stores, we have operating managers, human resource managers, branch managers and supervisors.

“In this case, one person was causing a problem with multiple people. I set a meeting to listen to all of the sides.

“Sometimes you have to get involved from the top, because if you don’t, a small situation turns into a bigger one.”

And if the problem can’t be resolved, you let the employee go, for the greater good.

“Managing employees is like gardening. You have to nurture people, let them grow and sometimes get rid of the weeds. If your staff is happy, they will work better for you.”

He says everyone must grow in a workplace – even the leaders.

“I look at my own personal development. I was away for a year, and when I came back, in 2023, there were lots of customer-service complaints.

“But my approach to management was different this time. I tried to create a healthier, happier work environment and hire the right people – people who care and are willing to create the culture of caring.”

Training staff is important, too.

“Young people entering the workplace haven’t been properly trained about customer interaction.

“I don’t see it as their fault. Young people are supposed to be taught what is acceptable or not. They sometimes come with bad habits or personal problems, and good leaders must deal with that.”

Looking back at his 30 years in business, Aboud says his approach to management was incorrect.

“In the past, being young, impatient and not having wisdom, I tried to fix the problem by using force. That did not work.

“Everyone needs personal development. Your own personal character has to grow. Your business depends on your personality and personal growth.”

Aboud believes businesses have a part to play in TT’s overall development.

“We have a cultural problem in the workplace. The question isn’t where it comes from, the question is, how do you fix it? Again, I’m going to point to leadership, all the way up from your family to your workplace to politics. Problems come from wherever the top is.”

Fixing a dysfunctional workplace is not an easy task, but it can be done.

“I would say bad service is a leadership problem about 90 per cent of the time. One good leader can change a culture. Everybody has their part to play. The head of the country has a very big part to play too.”

Sometimes all it takes to turn a business into a more people-oriented place is honest introspection and a plan for creating a culture of caring.