St Barbs teen shines at CSEC with 8 ones

Phyllis De Souza celebrates with her son, Brandon De Souza, at their St Barbs home in Laventille. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

BRANDON DE SOUZA is a simple guy. He enjoys music, advocacy, exercising and economics.

Even with his simplicity, life for him wasn't always the simplest. As the Laventille teen recalled the journey to his achievement, he spoke of financial hardships as well as overcoming some mental hurdles. But he remained focused. He knew his end goal was to become successful and help his mother. He can now boast of achieving eight grade ones in CSEC and he is thrilled.

De Souza, 16, attended the Belmont Boys' RC Primary School, later moving on to St Mary's College, where he wrote CSEC exams this year.

The teen got all ones in the subjects of mathematics, English A, English B, additional mathematics, economics, principles of accounts, French and IT.

His mother Phyllis De Souza was right next to him while he anxiously checked his results online using his laptop. They were at his dedicated studying space in the living room, he recalled. He said he felt a mixture of emotions when the results screen finally loaded.

Speaking to Newsday at his Sandy Trace, Upper St Barbs Road, home on August 30, he said, "For me, it's excitement, happiness and relief, obviously, because exams are stressful. And it was not just relief that I passed the exam but that I got all ones."

But he quirkily added, "I think my mother was more excited than me."

But she seems to remember it a bit differently. She said he "almost fell through the floor" as he celebrated his achievement.

"I had to tell him the floor can't take the jump!" she said with a laugh, as she sat proudly next to her son.

She continued, "My heart beat so fast. I was so anxious and we were waiting and I knew he would do good, but when we saw all ones, oh my God! I felt so excited. I was clapping and smiling and I'm still on cloud nine."

Brandon admitted he, in fact, jumped and did a "little happy dance" too.

Asked if he expected to get all ones, he said he was confident in what he wrote on the exam papers, that he knew the work and that he knew what examiners were looking for.

"I said I would get some ones and twos, so it was a surprise to see all ones."

As for what challenges he faced while preparing for his exams, he said some of them were funny.

"For example, trying to study and you're hearing the neighbours' dogs and chickens...One neighbour even has a monkey," he said as he laughed.

But there was another challenge that was no laughing matter.

"Because I live in Laventille, an area people consider to be the ghetto but I don't, there was a mental challenge (dealing with that stigma). Yes, this is where I'm from but I'm able to make a better life for my mother and I."

He said it took a while for him to get over the stereotypes associated with the area, given its crime woes and negative stigma.

"There were also financial challenges. My mom worked Cepep and, yes, it was a liveable wage, but we weren't always able to cover all the costs relating to school. I used the school feeding programme, I didn't go out with friends much (so we could save more)..."

Brandon's parents separated when he was just three years old.

He said even with all these challenges, he remained focused on his goal, which is to get an education and help his mom.

He also briefly discussed how he remained on a straight path, and how he did not become influenced by those his age who may not necessarily have cared about academics.

"I know what I want, and I think most people in life would have ideals of what they deem as success. Some people deem success as having a nice car, a nice house...To some, success is being happy every day. And for me, success is being able to live in a comfortable house with my family. So I was just focused on that goal.

"I said, 'This is what I want,' and I realised I had to take certain steps to get there. I said to myself, 'Nobody is going to do it but you.' I'm not a sports person, I wasn't born into a rich family...So I really sat down and said if I wanted to be successful, academics were probably going to be my best option."

And even when Brandon didn't have, he still tried to give back to fellow students as best as he could and in different ways.

"I used to help people in lower forms with their school work for free...maths, add maths, IT – anything they came to me for help with."

He is also president of the student council, a scout, and was the valedictorian of his year group.

"I think, despite the predispositions you have, be it lack of access to some resources, a big one being parents' lack of income, I think we live in a modern world where there are so many resources available, whether it be online or physical. If a person motivates themselves and sets a clear objective in mind, they would be able to achieve it in whatever field – academics, sport, or some other (thing)."

He concluded, "The main thing is knowing what you want to get and, of course, having a good support system around you."

He isn't too certain of the exact career title he would like someday, but he said he is definitely interested in pursuing actuarial science and economics at a tertiary level. He hopes his passes are enough to earn him a scholarship, too.

His mother said she will continue to be overjoyed at what her son has achieved and will continue to achieve.

"My pride is (in the fact that) he was steadfast. He told me what he wants to do and pushed himself and I supported him...All the hard work paid off."