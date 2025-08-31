Sri Lanka collapse as Windies Under-19s win first ODI

Aaidan Racha had a solid performance for the West Indies Under-19 team against Sri Lanka. -

ST JOHN’S: West Indies Under-19s staged a dramatic, late fightback to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Sri Lanka Under-19s in the opening game of their seven-match Youth One-Day International (ODI) series here, on August 30.

Sri Lanka were comfortably poised at 225 for five in the 44th over with centurion Kavija Gamage at the crease and looked well set to overcome the home side’s total of 256, which they made in 49.5 overs after electing to bat first at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

However, they suffered a surprising collapse to lose their last five wickets for just 19 runs to hand West Indies an unlikely 12-run victory.

The visitors too had staged an unlikely comeback in their run chase after slipping to 38 for four early on with pacer Matthew Miller pinning them back by dismissing Viran Chamuditha and Senuja Wekunagoda for 13 and 21 respectively.

But Gamage and Chamika Heenatigala, who scored 22, added 75 runs for the fifth wicket to help stabilise the innings.

Spinner Zachary Carter got the breakthrough by accounting for the wicket of Heenatigala to leave the game in the balance at 113 for five.

Adam Hilmy joined Gamage at the crease and took the initiative away from the Windies during a 112-run partnership that threatened to take them to victory.

However, pacer Jakeem Pollard bowled Gamage for 123 from 104 balls, inclusive of 14 fours and three sixes to start the collapse.

Nine runs later, Pollard returned to bowl Hilmy for 41 to leave the score 234 for seven and Tharusha Navodya and Kugathas Mathulan were both run out, as Sri Lanka panicked to slump to 244 for nine.

Aadian Racha then wrapped up the match by bowling Sethmika Seneviratne for 11 to spark wild celebrations among the West Indies players.

Pollard finished with 3/34, Racha took 2/41 and Miller 2/59.

Earlier, the home side needed a resolute half century from Jonathan van Lange and support from the lower order to get up to their eventual total.

Opener Carter was his usual aggressive self in scoring 39 off 21 balls, but Vigneshwaran Akash snared three wickets to see West Indies slide from 97 for two to 108 for five.

Van Lange and Miller came together to rebuild the innings during a 64-run partnership and after the latter was bowled by Gamage for 33, van Lange added a further 48 with Racha to carry West Indies past the 200-run mark.

He was eventually the last man to be dismissed for 83 from 94 balls with six fours and one six, off the penultimate ball of the innings.

Akash was Sri Lanka’s best bowler with 4/33.

The second Youth ODI is scheduled for September 2. CMC