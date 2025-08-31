Signal Hill Primary School to get new digital lab

THE Signal Hill Government Primary School will be outfitted with a new digital computer lab at the beginning of the new school term.

This is the commitment of Tobago Information Technology Ltd (TITL) CEO Ian Williams as he addressed the 2025 edition of the STEM camp on August 29 at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands.

In the 2025 edition of the camp, children between the ages of seven to 17 were invited to apply to explore science with real lab experiments, build and battle in robotics and LEGO engineering, take flight with drones and VR, express creativity through art fusion and animation, learn self-defence and first aid as well as participate in exciting STEM adventures. A total of 212 participants were accommodated.

Williams said during this cohort of STEM, TITL encountered spacing constraints.

“Our STEM camp grew, so did our need for space and that is where the Signal Hill Primary School came in. Their principal and staff truly rolled out the red carpet for us, welcoming our camp into their home when TITL’s facility faced space challenges. For that, we are deeply grateful.”

He said TITL cannot thank the school administrators enough as he announced the new digital lab.

“We would not just be furnishing them with a room and computers etc but we’ll take our technology, our tutors, our knowledge and again assist in infusing that into the curriculum going forward.”

The 2025 camp, he said, reached new heights.

“A total of 212 participants-strong, without compromising quality. Not only have our numbers grown but so too have the scope of the programme. We introduced exciting new modules such as microscopic explorations, mixtures and solutions and art fusions while continuing to build on our previous programmes such as robotics, 3D printing, electronics, virtual reality.”

He said, annually, STEM gets bigger, bolder and even more impactful. New experiences, he said, were added this year, noting that one of the highlights was the SBCS Global Learning Institute virtual reality in Trinidad, where the students immersed in futuristic technologies.

Another new initiative, he said, was the sports day. He said it was such a success that the plan now is to make it a permanent feature in the camp going forward.

“We must admit that STEM is not about coding and robotics, it’s also about teamwork, wellness and balance.”