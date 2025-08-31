President Kangaloo: Trinidad and Tobago will overcome challenges

President Christine Kangaloo raises a glass during her toast to the nation during Independence Day celebrations in 2024. - File photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago will overcome the challenges of today and meeting the future with confidence.

This was the message from President Christine Kangaloo as the country marks the 63rd anniversary of Independence Day on August 31.

She said while we celebrate our country’s 63rd year of independence under a state of emergency (SoE) we will find new ways to mark the occasion.

Kangaloo said the effects of the SoE have included modifications to the ways in which we traditionally celebrate independence.

These modifications, she added, speak to the challenging times in which we find ourselves.

“But these modifications have also pressed us into finding new and innovative ways to mark the occasion. They have called us to engage our innate capacity to create and to be resourceful. And, when it comes to creativity and resourcefulness, there is no nation on earth quite like Trinidad and Tobago.”

She said, “We might be celebrating our independence this year in circumstances different from those to which we have grown accustomed. But the characteristic about our people that has not changed – the immutable quality that makes us one of the greatest nations on earth – is our ability to rise above anything and everything that challenges us, and to thrive in all circumstances.”

Challenges, Kangaloo said, are nothing new to us.

“Our response to them is what matters. As a nation, we have every reason to be optimistic that, just as we have responded to the challenges of the past, we will also respond to the challenges of today and of tomorrow. As David Rudder puts it in the masterpiece Dedication – ‘Out of pain, this culture was born; In life’s shadowed places, the magic was spawned.’”

She listed some of Trinidad and Tobago’s achievements.

“We are the nation that created the steelpan out of discarded oil drums. We are the nation that created the greatest Carnival on earth, from out of street gatherings organised to jeer at our colonial masters. We are the nation that took two pieces of metal – the rod used to connect the yokes of bullocks on the sugar cane estates, and the metal horse shoe on the estate horses – to create the dhantal. We are the nation of religions that have evolved and adapted to survive and to thrive in the face of colonial laws that were passed to wipe out our beliefs.”

That, she said, is the nation whose independence we celebrate today.