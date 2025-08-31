Preedy ready to blaze more fire, Freetown Collective added to Kalypso cast

Preedy performing at the launch of My Girl in June. -

National Freestyle champion, Akeem "Preedy" Chance has had an extremely busy and fulfilling time since releasing his 2025 Carnival hit, Blaze Fire in December 2024.

The multi-talented singer, songwriter, former dancer and avid performer blazed through Carnival and also triumphed in the national extempo competition, while placing third in the first-ever Ultimate Soca Champion contest.

"I must say this year has been one filled with growth and success," Preedy said recently to Overtime Media, "And I'm humbled and giving thanks for all the blessings, while staying focused on being productive and keeping that momentum going to take my brand and my career to higher heights."

Serving regional audiences throughout the second quarter of 2025, Preedy then returned home to launch a new single and video in June, called My Girl, produced by sonic engineer, Kit Israel. Having worked with Israel on Blaze Fire also, Preedy was enthused to be included on the Kalypso team as Israel presents a re-imagined and re-branded vision for the genre at The Luxe Launch on September 7 at Pablo El Pao Estate, Santa Cruz.

"Since I started working with him (Kit) last year," Preedy said, "It has been a really amazing process creatively. He is an amazing human and such a great teacher, who is also always willing to learn too. He has pushed me beyond my comfort zones and gotten some of the best work out of me.

" I think when he has his mindset on doing something, it tends to manifest into something great and that is something I learned from working with him and have applied to my process also. "

Preedy said he loved the idea of re-inventing calypso so to speak and is always willing to be a part of something different that goes against the norm.

" I just want to support my brethren so we outside on September 7 for the launch, yours truly Preedy will be there performing live and adding to the vibe."

Recent trips to Toronto, New York and Japan have solidified his place on the international Carnival circuit, but heading into 2026, Preedy is aiming even higher and determined to manifest a whole lot more success. Soon, he will release new music and visuals and has already scheduled a live acoustic experience for early in November. But first, he has a special performance planned for Kalypso: The Luxe Launch.

Complete with a dynamic and trend-setting fashion show featuring some of the nation's top designers, Kalypso will feature live performances from top acts including Preedy, Nailah Blackman, Viking Ding Dong, Sekon Sta, Hey Choppi, Guinness world recorder holder, Joshua Regrello; 2024 Road March winner, Mical Teja and Freetown Collective.

Mastermind of the Kalypso project, Israel just returned from Carifesta XV and said he is powering up for a stellar presentation on September 7.

"There's still a lot of work to be done to put our music and culture in the proper perspective globally," said Israel, "But we're gonna get the ball rolling next Sunday with the launch of Kalypso. This is a mission I feel very passionate and excited about and as we know it takes a village, a community and a movement to really make a serious impact, so I really want to just thank all my friends and family in music in advance for supporting this project and answering the call and sharing their time, talents and energy."