Police appeal for road safety over long weekend

File photo

THE police reminded people that while Independence celebrations are a time of pride and enjoyment, it must not come at the expense of public safety.

The police is expected to maintain heightened visibility over the weekend with breathalyser tests, mobile patrols and roadblocks in all divisions to deter unsafe practices and aid in public reassurance, an August 31 media release said.

The police said it continues to intensify its efforts to promote road safety and safeguard citizens during the state of emergency (SoE) and Independence weekend.

On August 30, two people died in an early morning accident in Chaguanas. On August 19, 19-year-old Kavish Persad died in a car accident.

Police said Port of Division officers conducted an exercise called Operation Safer City, where 33 drivers were administered breathalysers and six were found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

They issued two electronic fixed penalty notices and ten vehicles and 14 people were stopped and searched.

This exercise was done on August 30 between 2-6 am, the release said. It was co-ordinated by divisional commanders and included police from the city patrol unit as well as the Port of Spain DUI Task Force.

The police said it will not tolerate drunk driving, speeding and reckless behaviour on the road.

It reminded people to plan ahead and designate a sober driver if consuming alcohol, obey speed limits and drive with caution as well as to exercise patience and responsibility on the roads.