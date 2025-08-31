PNM rings in Independence Day with cultural show

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, centre, joins party members to show their love for TT during the PNM's Independence celebration The Love of Liberty at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain, on August 30, 2025 - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

THE PNM hosted its pre-Independence event, For the Love of Liberty, outside City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain, on August 30, drawing a modest but colourful gathering on the perimeter of Woodford Square.

Though only a couple of hundred supporters formed a modest “sea of red,” the programme featured an array of cultural performances, reflecting the country’s diversity.

Diego Martin West MP Hans Des Vignes guided the evening, which included performances by members of Liberty Chorale, an African dance piece, and a youth calypso by Merkida Bentham. The Shiv Shakti Dance Group delivered East Indian dances, while Marva Newton presented a calypso medley. Allan Cardinal followed with a steelpan segment, Sean Daniel performed a “gospelypso” medley, and spoken-word artist Zakiya Gill drew on Dr Eric Williams’ 1962 Independence speech.

Later, Des Vignes and David Williams led the crowd in a mobile phone light show during a song, before a flag procession circled Woodford Square. The programme closed with pan selections by the West Side Steel Orchestra.

PNM lady vice-chair Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, MP Marvin Gonzales, and Senator Amery Browne attended the event, which Gadsby-Dolly previously described as an opportunity for families to reflect on the meaning of Independence. “It’s really a solemn event that is educational as well,” she said at a press conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader, Port of Spain, on August 25.

The cultural showcase concluded ahead of a scheduled speech by Opposition Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles, which took place after press time.

The commemoration was staged on the eve of Trinidad and Tobago’s 63nd anniversary of Independence, which will be observed on August 31.

On August 15 government announced that the annual Independence Day Parade will be replaced with a National Day of Prayer and Reflection due to the state of emergency.

In her Independence Day message on August 30 Beckles said, “Today, I will miss hearing our National Anthem being proudly sung, by thousands in the Grandstand, the Queen’s Park Savannah and along the parade road. These gatherings which bring our people together from all corners of our nation, embody the true essence of our diversity while being one Trinidad and Tobago. It underscores that we can always celebrate together as a people. This is ‘We Ting’, our Independence Day celebrations.“

She said this anniversary invites us to look honestly at the state of our nation today.

“We must acknowledge the challenges we face, such as rising crime, economic uncertainty, mass firing, political victimisation, inequities in education, healthcare, and housing, and the attacks on independent institutions.”

She said we must also recognise the strength within us to overcome these struggles.

“Independence reminds us that our people have always endured adversity and triumphed. The same resilience that carried us through slavery, indentureship, colonialism, and the uncertainty of nationhood will carry us through the trials of today.”

Beckles urged Trinidad and Tobago reclaim its spirit of unity and service.

“Let us resolve to heal divisions in our society. Let us resolve to serve one another in compassion and fairness. Let us resolve to restore hope, hope that Trinidad and Tobago will fulfil its destiny as a nation of peace, equality, creativity, and opportunity,” she said.