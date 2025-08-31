PM remains dedicated to fixing Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar has assured the nation she remains committed to addressing the problems affecting citizens as she commemorates the 63rd Independence Day on August 31.

In her message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar described independence as a living promise of freedom, equality, opportunity and progress. She acknowledged that the government has to continue working to empower citizens, create safer communities, inspire healthier lifestyles and open the doors of opportunity through education and investment.

Most importantly, she said, "We must encourage in our children the values that will shape a stronger and kinder nation."

"We must teach them the importance of compassion for one another, of service to country, and of believing in their own abilities. Our children must know that they are capable of achieving all they dream of. To me, that is what independence is truly about; ensuring that the future of our nation is one where every child can grow up in a safer place, where education and opportunities empower them to turn their dreams into reality."

She admits it would not be easy, but said the government is committed to addressing challenges and assured it would not shy away from the hard work ahead.

"I remain dedicated to fixing the problems that affect your daily lives, to creating jobs and opportunities, to supporting families, to protecting the vulnerable, and to ensuring that every citizen has the chance to achieve their fullest potential."

Although making this promise, the Prime Minister said citizens also need to do their part to help build the nation, regardless of their profession.

"Together, with shared responsibility, we can build the safe, strong, and prosperous country we all envision. Let us not lose hope. Let us not allow the challenges to divide us. Instead, let us move forward with courage, unity, and faith in ourselves and in each other."

"On this Independence Day, I thank you – the people of Trinidad and Tobago for your love, your resilience, and your unwavering support. Together, we can and will achieve greatness and, as we raise our flags high today, let us remember that the red, white, and black are more than colours, they are a reflection of our strength, our unity, and our unshakable spirit as one people.

Let us walk boldly into the future, knowing that the best of Trinidad and Tobago is still to come. This is my promise to you."